Bollé Safety Partners with SourceAmerica for Assembly in USA

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollé Safety and SourceAmerica have teamed up to create job opportunities for people with disabilities at a nonprofit agency - New Hope, based in Texas. This effort is the first time that Bollé Safety, the Global PPE Eyewear Specialists has ever assembled in the United States.

Bollé Safety has partnered with SourceAmerica and New Hope to help advocate for the value of people with disabilities in the workplace and increase employment opportunities.

Peter Smith, CEO of Bollé Brands Group and President of Bollé Safety stated: "At Bollé Safety, we are driven by a relentless commitment to enhance society as best as we can and ultimately do our part to make the world a better place. Dating back to 1888, Bollé has always supported organizations that make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate and as we grow and develop our business in the USA, we're very proud to partner with SourceAmerica and New Hope to help advocate for the value of people with disabilities in the workplace and increase employment opportunities. One of the key values of Bollé Safety is being the best version of yourself and a non-profit like New Hope is filled with people who are aiming to be just that. We are proud to be able to develop a partnership and we look forward to many more like it in the future."

"The new partnership between SourceAmerica, Bollé Safety, and New Hope shows the value that people with disabilities can bring to the workplace," said Corey Heritage, SourceAmerica's Vice President of Business Development. "Together we are creating jobs, bringing safety eyewear to those who need it, and at the same time stimulating the economy with a product that will be assembled in America by a talented workforce of individuals with disabilities."

About Bollé Safety

Bollé Safety's mission is to protect the eyesight of every wearer. A truly global brand, with a brand heritage of over 130 years, Bollé Safety's first series of glasses and goggles for industrial protection were launched in 1950 and we've been innovating and improving ever since. Bollé Safety has been built on a genuine desire to use the best available technology and innovation to create sustainable and quality products that people love to wear. We have earned a reputation with those who know our products for high quality, because we consistently refine our trademark combination of performance, fit, and comfort, resulting in some of the most technologically advanced safety eyewear in the industry. Our products are worn by more than 20 million people from over 150,000 companies in over 100 countries in all sectors of activity in which there is a risk to the eyes and face.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica), Instagram (@SourceAmerica), and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

