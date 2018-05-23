Bollente Companies Sets Sales Record in First Quarter of 2018

"2018 is proving itself to be a breakout year for trutankless," said Michael Stebbins, president of trutankless. "Our record first quarter results continue the trends of prior quarters, we're still gaining momentum, and we're on pace to increase production three-fold over the next twelve months."

"In the past, electric tankless water heaters didn't work well and didn't last; the technology wasn't there," commented Troy Koopman, General Manager of Horizon Plumbing in Arlington, Texas. "It wasn't really an option for us, but now it is with the trutankless products."

As a testament to the company's focus on service, Houzz.com awarded trutankless its fourth consecutive "Best of Houzz" designation for achieving the highest level of client satisfaction in January 2018.

"Our sales team strives for exceptional service with every customer, from the first contact through installation and beyond," said Stebbins. "Our perfect reviews on Houzz.com are well-earned."

Bollente Companies launched its trutankless water heater line in 2014. It was named "Best Home Technology Product" and received the Governor's Award of Merit for Energy and Technology Innovation at Arizona Forward's Environmental Excellence Awards. Since then, the product has garnered a multitude of accolades for its smart home technology and energy efficiency, as well as being featured as a water saving device in Consumer Reports' Top 5 Remodeling Trends for 2016 write-up. To learn more about the company's products or to find a dealer near you, visit trutankless.com.

About trutankless:

Founded in 2010, trutankless, a division of Bollente Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: BOLC), was brought to life through the combined insight, ingenuity, and drive of industry professionals and engineers to create a line of electric tankless water heaters that far surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability while overcoming the frustrating drawbacks of other tankless units on the market.

The trutankless mission is to efficiently provide hot water on demand by combining smart engineering with forward-thinking technologies that save owners money, energy, and space. For more information, please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

