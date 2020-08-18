Bollinger Motors Announces Move to New Headquarters

The Oak Park facility is more than four times larger than the company's Ferndale shop, and it will be the primary base of operations for the growing Bollinger Motors team. The company estimates its current team of 40 will double in size by the end of 2020 as it works towards production on the all-electric B1 Sport Utility Truck and B2 Pickup Truck, as well as the B2 Chassis Cab variant and Chass-E.

Bollinger Motors has operated out of the new space since August 10, 2020. For more information about job opportunities, please visit BollingerMotors.com/careers.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered outside of Detroit in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on- and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT), the B2 Pickup Truck, the B2 Chassis Cab, and the Chass-E . Its first prototype, the two-door B1, unveiled in 2017, is displayed at The Peterson Museum in Los Angeles, as part of the 'Alternating Currents' exhibit, through October 2020.The B1 and B2 trucks can be reserved with a $1,000 deposit at www.BollingerMotors.com

