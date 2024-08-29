BOLLINGER MOTORS MOVES WESTWARD, ADDS 20 TEC EQUIPMENT DEALERSHIPS TO EXPANDING RETAIL AND SERVICE NETWORK

OAK PARK, Mich., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors, Inc., an electric commercial vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has named TEC Equipment, Inc. as an official Bollinger Motors dealer. The addition of sales and service provided by select TEC Equipment locations expands Bollinger Motors commercial sales and service network westward, with the following participating TEC Equipment locations:

Sales & service Locations:

Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab

California : San Diego , Fontana , Oakland

: , , Oregon : Portland

: Washington : Seattle

Additional service locations:

Arizona : Phoenix

: California : La Mirada, Dixon , Lathrop , San Francisco

: La Mirada, , , Iowa : Sioux City

: Nebraska : Omaha

: Nevada : Las Vegas , Reno

: , Oregon : Medford , Eugene, Redmond, Wilsonville

: , Eugene, Redmond, South Dakota : Sioux Falls

: Washington : Lacey

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158 kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in October 2024.

"The addition of TEC Equipment expands Bollinger Motors national dealer network westward and gives us a solid foundation in several important markets," said Jim Connelly, Chief Revenue Officer for Bollinger Motors. "TEC is an industry leader in sales and service and provides a critical link to our commitment to electrification and customer support."

TEC Equipment is a family-owned, full-service truck and trailer dealership founded in 1976. The company is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has more than 30 locations across eight states. As a full-service dealership, TEC offers truck and trailer sales, parts, service, leasing, rental, insurance, financing, towing and recovery equipment, auto transportation equipment and services, and ZEV consulting.

"We are proud to join the Bollinger Motors network and bring this game-changing electric truck to our customers across the West Coast," said Chris Thompson, TEC Equipment's Vice President of Truck Sales. "We have always prided ourselves in innovation and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck."

Bollinger Motors has reached several milestones in recent months, including: announcing production of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab; receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; an 145-vehicle sale to Momentum Groups; a 50-vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; a five-vehicle sale to Spencer Manufacturing; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Mich. to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Mich. to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

