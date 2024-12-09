BOLLINGER MOTORS STRENGTHENS MIDWEST SALES AND SERVICE PRESENCE WITH BROADWAY FORD TRUCK CENTER

OAK PARK, Mich., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors, Inc., a commercial electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, has named St. Louis-based Broadway Ford Truck Center as an official Bollinger Motors dealer, strengthening Bollinger Motors' Midwest presence.

Bollinger B4

"Our partnership with Broadway Ford Truck Center in St. Louis marks a significant step forward in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles among fleet managers," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors. "This partnership expands our footprint in a key market and ensures that commercial fleet operators have access to innovative EV solutions. Together, we're helping businesses transition to sustainable transportation while addressing their operational needs with efficiency and reliability."

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company began delivering Bollinger B4 vehicles to customers in October.

"We are excited to partner with Bollinger Motors to bring their innovative electric trucks to the St. Louis market," said Dennis Phillips, president of Broadway Ford Truck Center. "At Broadway Ford Truck, we take pride in offering our customers advanced solutions that meet the demands of today's commercial vehicle industry while paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Bollinger Motors' commitment to quality and electrification perfectly complements our dedication to delivering exceptional products and service. This partnership represents a shared vision for growth, innovation, and driving progress in the transportation sector."

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months, including:

Its production launch on Sept. 16 ;

; Regulatory achievements including FMVSS compliance, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency, and CARB certification;

A 145-vehicle agreement with Momentum Group;

A 70-vehicle agreement with Doering Fleet Management;

A 50-vehicle agreement with EnviroCharge;

The addition of Anderson Motors, TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, and Nuss Truck & Equipment as dealers and service centers;

Working with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan , to supply battery packs;

, to supply battery packs; Providing full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; and,

Announcing Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

