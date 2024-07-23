Bollinger Motors Takes Next Step to Bring B4 Chassis Cab to Market with Announcement of Warranty Coverage

DETROIT, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors, Inc., an electric commercial vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, releases its full warranty coverage on the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, the company's all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

Under the warranty, Bollinger will provide comprehensive, competitive coverage for:

Bollinger Motors' B4 in motion

Bumper-to-Bumper: 3-year/36,000-miles

Powertrain: 5-year/50,000-miles

High Voltage Battery: 8-year/100,000-miles

Air Conditioning: 5-year/50,000-miles

Frame Rails & Cross-Members: 5-years/unlimited miles

Corrosion (perforation only): 5-years/unlimited miles

Tires: 4-years/unlimited miles

"We have designed and engineered the Bollinger B4 to have unmatched capability and durability, and we are proud to be offering warranty coverage to reflect that," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. "Our warranty provides our customers the peace-of-mind they need in making their decision and demonstrates the confidence we have in the B4."

The Bollinger B4 is designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158-kwh dual-battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

Warranty availability is another important next step in bringing the Bollinger B4 to market. The company has reached several milestones in recent months, including: receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 70 vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management; a five vehicle sale to Spencer Manufacturing, which will upfit the vehicles into emergency rescue trucks; an 80 vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 50 vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

In addition to Bollinger Motors' growth, it recently named former General Motors executive James Taylor as CEO. He takes over for company founder Robert Bollinger, who will remain on the company's Board of Directors and a founding shareholder. This leadership change positions Bollinger Motors for continued success as the company prepares for production.

To learn more about preordering the B4 Chassis Cab, visit www.BollingerMotors.com.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

