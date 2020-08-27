Bollinger Motors Unveils DELIVER-E™ Delivery Van

"We took our extensive Class 3 electrification knowledge and applied it to the delivery sector," said Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors. "Our DELIVER-E™ van gives commercial fleets the power to go green and save on ownership costs, while neighborhoods will benefit from a reduction in air and noise pollution."

The front-wheel drive, all-electric DELIVER-E platform will be engineered to fit Classes 2B, 3, 4, and 5. The Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) within each class is significantly lower than gas and diesel versions on the road today.

A wide selection of battery packs will be available, including 70, 105, 140, 175, and 210 kWh. Coupled with variable wheelbase lengths, the fleet customer will have a wide array of mileage range and price options to fit their specific needs.

DELIVER-E™ employs the same major components — including motors, battery, inverters, and gearboxes — as the rest of the Bollinger Motors lineup, and is based on a new platform created to address the specific needs of delivery vans.

Features of the DELIVER-E™ include:

Low-load floor height: 18"

Variable wheelbases, to accommodate multiple cargo configurations

Scalability to a variety of vehicle classes, including Class 2B , Class 3, Class 4, and Class 5

Choice between battery sizes, including 70, 105, 140, 175, and 210 kWh

High-strength steel frame, designed to a 10-year durability target

Bollinger Motors will work with a manufacturing partner to build the DELIVER-E™ vans and trucks in the US. Production is slated for 2022.

For more information, please visit: deliver-e-vans.com

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on- and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck. Its first prototype, the two-door B1, unveiled in 2017, is displayed at The Peterson Museum in Los Angeles, as part of the 'Alternating Currents' exhibit. The B1 and B2 trucks may be reserved with a $1,000 deposit at www.BollingerMotors.com

SOURCE Bollinger Motors