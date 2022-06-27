Bolster, Inc. Wins Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces Award & Hires Former Lacework VP of Marketing, Ryan McCurdy

The Top Workplaces 2022 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including, alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal — only 126 companies made this year's list.

"As CEO, it's always exciting to win a Top Workplace Award," said Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, Inc. "We work hard to create a healthy working environment as it's a critical component to succeeding as a company, which is why we are so excited to bring someone with Ryan's track record of success on board to lead our marketing efforts and team growth."

A force in driving growth and awareness, Ryan McCurdy's expertise spans GTM strategy, building high-performing teams, and delivering qualified pipelines to fuel hypergrowth. Prior to Bolster, McCurdy was the VP of Global Demand Generation at Lacework where he helped build one of the fastest-growing security companies ever; achieving a valuation of over $8 billion. Before Lacework, McCurdy was the Director of Global Demand Generation at cloud unicorn Druva, where he built a global demand gen engine that helped the company achieve a $2 billion valuation. As Bolster's new VP of Marketing, McCurdy's unique knowledge and industry expertise will be essential to the startup's growth and success, as they work to take down fraudsters on the Internet.

"I am thrilled to join Bolster, a company that is backed by a world-class team and product," said Ryan McCurdy, VP of Marketing, Bolster, Inc. "We have an incredible window of opportunity here. Digital Risk Protection has never been more important or more essential to protecting a company's brand, customers, and employees, and it's never been more global. In Q1 of 2022, The Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) observed over 1 million total phishing attacks. This marks the first time that the quarterly total has exceeded one million. And when you look at the competition - The current vendors are doing a pretty poor job. So, I know our window is very strong, and when you see a window like that, and when you see technology developed that's much stronger like the Bolster platform, that's really solving this big problem -- the decision to join was easy. We're building, I believe, one of the most important security companies in the world."

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page .

About Bolster, Inc.

At Bolster, our mission is to make the internet safe for everyone. That's why we created the first and only fully automated platform purpose-built from the ground up to detect, monitor, and take down fraudsters on the Internet. We call it Automated Digital Risk Protection. Our comprehensive platform offers the most efficient protection across web, social media, app stores, marketplaces, and the dark web to combat fraudulent sites and content. Bolster was founded in 2017 by security industry veterans with headquarters in Los Altos, CA. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai.

Additional Resources:

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Press Contact

Nate Hawthorne

Lumina Communications for Bolster, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Bolster