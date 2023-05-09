Bolster Recognized as 2023 Bay Area Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

Automated Digital Risk Protection Leader Honored for Workplace Culture and Employee Satisfaction

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster Inc. , the automated digital risk protection company, today that it has been recognized by The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area .

The Best Places to Work award honors companies that go above and beyond to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Bolster was named the third best company with 25-49 employees in the Bay Area.

"Since its inception, Bolster has been dedicated to a supportive, passionate and diverse culture that strives for excellence," stated Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Bolster. "Employees are our greatest asset and the passion they bring to Bolster each day makes it possible to continue our mission. Being recognized by employees as the third best place to work in the Bay Area is a true testament to the culture we've created. We couldn't be more honored."

To be considered for the award, companies were evaluated on a variety of criteria, including workplace culture, employee benefits and employee satisfaction. Winners were selected based on the results of an anonymous survey completed by employees, as well as a review of the company's policies and practices.

In addition to the Best Places to Work award, Bolster has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, with customer adoption growing 200%. The company added several well-known companies including Coinbase, Booking.com, Uber, LinkedIn, Covanta, CaptivateIQ, Daniel Defense and Made In Cookware. Bolster also grew its executive team with the appointments of Jack Marshall to Vice President of Customer Success and Cleo Valeroso to Vice President of People to help maintain excellent customer experience, while ensuring an inclusive work environment.

About Bolster, Inc.

At Bolster, our mission is to make the internet safe for everyone. That's why we created the first and only fully automated platform purpose-built from the ground up to detect, monitor, and take down fraudsters on the Internet. We call it Automated Digital Risk Protection. Our comprehensive platform offers the most efficient protection across web, social media, app stores, and the dark web to combat fraudulent sites and content. Bolster was founded in 2017 by security industry veterans with headquarters in Los Altos, CA. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai/ .

