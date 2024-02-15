Bolstered by The Obamas The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Announces November 8-10, 2024 Festival Dates

Kicks Off 2024 Student Filmmaker Challenge

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated HBCU First LOOK Film Festival (HBCUFLF), championed by the Obamas, announces the dates of the 2nd annual festival on November 8-10, 2024. The special convening will return to Howard University, for a celebration rooted in culture, storytelling, and empowerment.

Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival officially announced its First LOOK Student Filmmaker Challenge is open for submissions. Aspiring student filmmakers from HBCUs across the country are invited to seize the moment. Student filmmaker finalists will have their film showcased at the festival with the grand prize winner awarded $5,000 and internship.

The First LOOK Student Filmmaker Challenge includes seven categories ranging from animation, short and long form to documentary. Final submissions will culminate at the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on August 28 and are open to active students on HBCU campuses.

The 2nd annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival promises to be bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever. In addition to the HBCU First LOOK Student Film Challenge, the road to the festival includes a Boot Camp Tour, which will stop by several HBCU campuses. The festival will release its HBCU First LOOK Film: Let's Talk series, which will premiere on HBCUgo.tv.

The Let's Talk series will consist of a collective of HBCU alumni expert discussions packaged in episodes. Each episode will serve as an academic resource to amplify students' classroom curricula and offer innovative solutions to break into the film and media industry.

Over 200 students were represented from more than 10 HBCUs around the country at the 2023 inaugural festival that kicked off with Barack and Michelle Obama presenting their Netflix Award winning "Rustin" film based on the true story behind the unsung civil rights icon Bayard Rustin and the 1963 March on Washington from their Higher Ground Productions.

Inaugural speakers included media mogul and TV One founder/CEO Cathy Hughes, two-time Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter, and a host of award-winning actors, producers, directors, and writers. View HBCU First LOOK Festival Highlights

The HBCU First LOOK Film initiative will includeinternships, film challenge, and college tour. For partnership opportunities and to register for the upcoming 2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival visit https://www.hbcufirstlook.com/filmfestival .

