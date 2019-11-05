Bolt Biotherapeutics Announces ISAC Data Presentation At the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company focused on unleashing the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced the upcoming presentation of preclinical data from its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

Details relating to the presentation include:

Abstract Title: HER2-targeting TLR7/8 immune-stimulating antibody conjugates elicit robust myeloid activation and anti-tumor immune responses in a TLR- and FcR- dependent manner

Abstract Number: P756

Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:35 pm – 2:05pm and 7pm– 8:30pm

Location: Poster Hall (Prince George's Exhibition Halls AB)

"We look forward to presenting new preclinical data from our ISAC monotherapy demonstrating profound antitumor immune responses in large tumors resistant to trastuzumab treatment and the molecular underpinnings of such a response," stated David Dornan, Ph.D., senior vice president of research at Bolt Biotherapeutics.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics' Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform Technology

The Boltbody™ platform consists of Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISAC) that harness the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system allowing them to be invaded by tumor killing cells. Boltbody™ ISACs have demonstrated the ability to eliminate tumors following systemic administration in preclinical models and have also led to the development of immunological memory, which is predicted to translate into more durable clinical responses for patients.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISAC), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's technology is appropriate for a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer and therefore applicable to many types of patients, including those who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company is led by a team with extensive oncology drug discovery and development experience. Bolt was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com where you will find complete biographies of Bolt's SAB and management team members.

