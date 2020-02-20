Bolt Biotherapeutics Appoints Dr. Nils Lonberg to its Scientific Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced the addition of Nils Lonberg, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Lonberg, current executive-in-residence at Canaan Partners, has over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, contributing extensively to drug discovery and development in cancer immunotherapy.

"Dr. Lonberg's team developed a transgenic platform that led to multiple FDA-approved antibody products and he led the drug discovery efforts for checkpoint inhibitor antibody therapies ipilimumab and nivolumab. This proven expertise in immuno-oncology drug discovery and development will be highly beneficial as we strengthen and expand our pipeline of innovative immunotherapies," stated David Dornan, Ph.D., Bolt's senior vice president of research. "Additionally, as we initiate our first clinical study this quarter and build our pipeline of innovative Boltbody™ investigational products, we are grateful to have Dr. Lonberg's extensive immuno-oncology knowledge and shared commitment to developing new treatments for cancer patients unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors."

Dr. Lonberg added, "The Boltbody™ platform is extremely promising, especially given the preclinical results that demonstrate complete regression of trastuzumab refractory tumors and immunological memory that even targets the parental tumor that lost HER2 expression. Bolt's technology platform has the potential to apply to a broad range of cancers. I look forward to assisting Bolt in harnessing this technology to bring therapeutic candidates to patients who have limited treatment options."

Dr. Lonberg is an executive-in-residence at Canaan Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm. Prior to Canaan, Dr. Lonberg spent 10 years with Bristol-Myers Squibb leading drug discovery efforts for immuno-oncology, most recently serving as the senior vice president for Oncology Discovery Biology. Before working at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Lonberg was the scientific director at Medarex and GenPharm, leading drug discovery and focusing on antibody-targeting and immune-modulating therapies for cancer treatment. Under his leadership, YERVOY® (ipilimumab) was the first-ever checkpoint blockade therapy to gain regulatory approval in 2011, and the second, OPDIVO® (nibolumab), was approved in 2014. Dr. Lonberg completed his postdoctoral fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer and received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Harvard University. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2015.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics' Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform Technology

The Boltbody™ platform consists of Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISAC) that harness the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system and allowing them to be invaded by tumor killing cells. Boltbody™ ISACs have demonstrated the ability to eliminate tumors following systemic administration in preclinical models and have also led to the development of immunological memory, which is predicted to translate into more durable clinical responses for patients.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's platform technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.

