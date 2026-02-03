Bolt Expands Its SuperApp With Embedded Investing Through Atomic

Partnership adds brokerage accounts and managed portfolios to Bolt's consumer finance platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce, today announced a multi-year partnership with Atomic to bring embedded investing capabilities to the Bolt SuperApp. Through the partnership, Bolt will offer consumers the ability to open brokerage accounts, trade stocks and ETFs and invest through automated managed portfolios directly within the Bolt experience.

"For the SuperApp to be useful in everyday life, it has to help people move beyond transactions and toward long-term financial progress," said Ryan Breslow, Founder and CEO of Bolt. "Atomic allows us to offer investing in a way that is straightforward, regulated and built directly into how people already use Bolt. This partnership lets our customers take their first steps into investing or manage it more consistently without leaving the app."

The Bolt SuperApp is a unified financial and commerce platform that lets users manage payments and banking, trade cryptocurrency, send peer-to-peer payments, access rewards and track commerce activity in one mobile experience.

The integration extends the Bolt SuperApp beyond commerce and payments, adding long-term financial tools that allow consumers to manage spending, savings and investments in one place. Atomic provides the regulated brokerage infrastructure, portfolio management and operational support that enable Bolt to deliver investing services natively rather than through external platforms.

Under the partnership, Atomic will power white-labeled brokerage and investment functionality inside the Bolt SuperApp. Users will be able to build their own portfolios or select automated portfolios tailored to their goals and risk preferences. All accounts are held and operated through Atomic's broker-dealer and advisory infrastructure, keeping the investing experience fully integrated within Bolt.

The partnership supports Bolt's broader strategy to consolidate core financial activities into a single consumer platform. With millions of shoppers already using Bolt for checkout, payments and account management, the addition of investing capabilities expands the app's role from transaction enablement to longer-term financial participation.

Atomic specializes in embedding investment and wealth management services into consumer-facing platforms. By managing compliance, custody and brokerage operations, Atomic enables partners to offer investing with regulatory rigor and operational reliability.

"Bolt reaches millions of consumers right when they're making decisions about their money," said David Dindi, CEO of Atomic. "By bringing saving and investing into those moments within the Bolt SuperApp, we're expanding access to the markets in a way that feels natural and fits how people already manage their finances."

About Bolt

Bolt is the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce. Its B2B and B2C offerings form a complementary ecosystem. Merchants like Revolve, Kendra Scott and Lilly Pulitzer use Bolt to boost conversion and loyalty, while more than 80 million shoppers benefit from one-click checkout and a secure, cross-site identity. Bolt's core product suite, CheckoutOS, and the SuperApp, a new all-in-one finance and crypto hub, help merchants grow while giving consumers convenience and control. From high-risk processing to one-click subscriptions, Bolt replaces fragmented tools with future-ready infrastructure that scales. The result is a trusted journey for shoppers and durable growth for businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit Bolt.com.

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading investing-as-a-service platform that enables consumer-facing companies to integrate investing and wealth management into their products quickly and easily. Through Atomic's API and brokerage infrastructure, businesses can launch compliant investing experiences – including features like fractional investing, direct indexing, and global trading – without having to develop in-house regulatory or operational capabilities. Atomic was founded in 2020 by Emma Marriott, Marco Alban-Hidalgo and David Dindi, and its mission is to make wealth-building accessible to every single human being. Backed by top fintech investors, Atomic is headquartered in New York with team members across the globe. Brokerage services offered through Atomic Brokerage, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Atomic Invest LLC. For more information, visit atomicvest.com.

SOURCE Bolt; Atomic