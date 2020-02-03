Bolt Express Acquires Premium Transportation Logistics (PTL)

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Express has acquired Premium Transportation Logistics (PTL), a Toledo, Ohio based expedite services provider.

"We are very excited about this acquisition and the impact it will have on our plans for future growth and success. We are enhancing our ability to support our customer's shipping needs and we will also see improvements to fleet utilization. We were very impressed with the PTL culture that emphasizes safety and customer service. They will be a great fit at Bolt and we are looking forward to welcoming and working with our new team members, drivers and customers," Guy Sanderson, CEO Bolt Express.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Jeff Curry, PTL CEO will be joining the Bolt Express team in an advisory role focused on strategic growth initiatives.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides Time Critical transportation solutions throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. We are committed to be the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. Our desire to be the best at what we do is reflected in our attitude, our culture and our quality of work.

