Bolt Express Announces VP Promotions

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Express, an industry leader in Time Critical™ Transportation Services, is pleased to announce the promotion of two new members to their Senior Management team.

Jorge Cazares has been promoted to Vice President, Operations for Mexico Cross Border Services. With over 20 years of expedite transportation experience, Jorge played a critical role in developing a best in class, cross border management program at Bolt Express. To provide Bolt Customers with door-to-door visibility and control of all cross-border shipment activity, Cazares has developed a partner carrier network that is aligned with Bolt's standards for safety, service and integrity.

Sam Burton has been with Bolt Express for 8 years and has been promoted to Vice President, Technology . Burton has helped drive and support growth at Bolt by managing the design, implementation, security, and monitoring of all technology used to support and enable their 24/7 Operations. The preparedness and overall capabilities of Bolt Express were on display in 2020 as they were able to quickly transition to operate as a remote workforce while ensuring uninterrupted service and support for their customers and drivers.

Bolt Express offers their customers the convenience of a one-call solution for all Time Critical™ shipment needs including ground expedite, air freight forwarding and truckload services.

About Bolt Express Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides Time Critical transportation solutions throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. We are committed to be the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. Our desire to be the best at what we do is reflected in our attitude, our culture and our quality of work.

Contact: Michelle Dunn

Phone: 866.873.2658

Email: [email protected]

Online: www.bolt-express.com

SOURCE Bolt Express

