Bolt Express Develops New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning System to Revolutionize Digital Freight Matching

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a severe 2023 freight recession, Bolt Express has emerged as an industry leader by strategically investing in new technology. The company proudly announces the launch of its best-in-class digital freight matching system.

This new digital system streamlines the freight matching process by seamlessly integrating via API, EDI, or XML with high-volume shipping accounts. For all other ad-hoc customer shippers, Bolt simplifies shipment set-up by using the power of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to read and instantly process new requests submitted via email, phone, or text, to ensure they receive a timely solution to their most challenging and urgent shipping problems.

The system also includes a freight optimizer component, which automatically matches new shipment requests with the right-sized vehicle. Bolt ensures a timely response to all new shipment requests while maximizing efficiency and controlling costs for its customers.

"We understand the challenges our customers face and the important role we play in helping them maintain a supply chain schedule. They choose Bolt when they are trying to recover from an unexpected delay or have freight that is simply too important to risk failure. Our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology ensures that we always deliver on our promise of an overwhelmingly positive customer experience. Our technology streamlines and accelerates the process, producing a transportation solution for our customers' TIME CRITICAL™ shipping needs," said Chuck King, Bolt Express COO.

The focus for Bolt's technology team in 2024 is on enhancing the mobile app experience for their customers and drivers. Their commitment is to ensure quick and easy access to the information, images, or individual support team members they need for all TIME CRITICAL™ shipment activity.

About Bolt Express: Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides TIME CRITICAL™ transportation solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bolt Express is committed to being the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. The desire to be the best in the industry is reflected in their attitude, culture, and quality of work.

