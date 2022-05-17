Bolt Express Recognized as Hyundai Glovis Elite Service Provider

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Express, an industry leader in Time Critical™ Transportation Services, has been recognized as a 2021 Elite Service Provider by Hyundai Glovis.

At the 2022 Hyundai Glovis Club Elite Conference in April, Bolt Express was recognized for its excellence in service by Hyundai Glovis, a logistics supplier for Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors America. Bolt Express is one of only eight carriers nationwide to be awarded this designation.

Pictured above: Steve Mahler (Director Operations), Derek Bodden (Truckload Manager), Mark Biolchinoi (Dispatch Coordinator) and Al Coci (Operations Manager).

"We are honored to have received this recognition. It is very reassuring to know that our customers trust Bolt Express. Our team of dispatchers and drivers are committed to being the best at what they do, and they deserve all the credit for this award," Steve Mahler, Director of Truckload Operations, Bolt Express.

Bolt's primary services for Hyundai Glovis include domestic ground expedite and cross-border management services which provide door-to-door visibility and control for all shipments in and out of Mexico.

About Bolt Express

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides Time Critical™ transportation solutions throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. We are committed to being the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. Our desire to be the best at what we do is reflected in our attitude, our culture, and our quality of work.

Contact:

Michelle Dunn, Vice President

Bolt Express

419-729-6633

[email protected]

www.bolt-express.com

SOURCE Bolt Express