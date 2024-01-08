Bolt Graphics Unveils Latest Edition of the World's Fastest Graphics Processor Thunder, Offers Demonstrations of New Technology Exclusively at CES 2024

Designed to enhance efficiency in 3D content creation for all, Bolt Graphics showcases its latest, most innovative chip design to date at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room Bellini 2003

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bolt Graphics , a trailblazer in innovative silicon chip design, has launched the latest edition of its groundbreaking graphics processor Thunder at CES 2024, redefining the landscape of 3D content creation and consumption. Located in the Bellini 2003 Meeting Room at The Venetian Expo, Bolt Graphics will showcase its highly differentiated chip design and offer attendees the first-ever in-depth look at its newest technology, aiming to empower creatives around the world and transform the end-user experience.

While traditional content creation has been known to be slow, have limited capabilities and restricted detail, Thunder is an entirely new chip design that resolves the constraints prevalent in competitor GPUs and CPUs, delivering unprecedented rendering speed and scalability for content creation across various industries, including filmmaking, digital twins, product design, gaming and beyond.

"Limited simulation and rendering performance is the most prominent pain point for content creators. They're limited by today's outdated technology and forced to wait hours to see their finished products," said Darwesh Singh, CEO & Founder of Bolt Graphics. "At Bolt Graphics, we aim to develop solutions that enable artists to spend less time waiting to see the output of their work, so we're very excited to bring the latest edition of Thunder to the market, which allows them to produce better quality content with less effort."

The Key Features and Advancements of Thunder:

Twice the speed of the most powerful GPU while consuming only half the power—making it an environmentally conscious choice in an era of increasing power-hungry competitor GPUs.

Enhanced rendering performance allows creators to create higher-quality content with reduced time and effort.

Eliminates the need for multiple content tweaks and optimizations traditionally required to achieve performance.

Seamless integration into 4nm silicon chips and will be available through key channels including pre-built servers, cloud services, and off-the-shelf consumer products by early 2025.

The newest chip will bring industry-first innovations to the market including:

Expandable memory support allows customers to tailor memory size to their specific workloads, accommodating even the largest projects that surpass competitor GPU capacities.

Shared remote memory allocation reduces costs and enhances efficiency by enabling dynamic allocation, delivering unprecedented flexibility at scale.

Direct attach storage and additional accelerators further expand functionality, ensuring adaptability to diverse user needs.

Built-in support for key standards and formats, such as OpenUSD for file exchange, MaterialX for standardized material definitions, and Open Shading Language for cross-vendor shader compatibility.

"As a company, we've always believed that lowering the barriers to entry for content creation and consumption is of the utmost importance, so we're very excited to showcase our latest solutions at CES to demonstrate how this technology directly impacts user experiences and enables more individuals to reach their full creative potential," said Weili Dai, Chairwoman and investor of Bolt Graphics. "I'm extremely proud of our team's ongoing innovation and commitment to offering best-in-class rendering solutions to all industries and look forward to an exciting year ahead as Thunder continues to roll out."

Throughout the year, Thunder will undergo integration into key software packages used by millions, including Unreal Engine, Unity, Godot, Autodesk suite and Blender, to ensure users can maintain familiarity with their existing workflows while benefiting from Thunder's capabilities. In addition, Thunder's smaller sibling optimized for mobile devices, Lightning, will endure further advancements as well, which will be announced later this year.

Bolt Graphics will be available for interviews and performing demonstrations of Thunder on their emulation platform during CES week. For more information on Bolt Graphics, please visit www.bolt.graphics/

About Bolt Graphics:

Bolt Graphics is a silicon IP startup developing market-leading graphics processors. As the demand for accurate, high-performance simulations and rendering increases, existing solutions are no longer able to meet user expectations. Power consumption continues to rise with minimal performance improvements, resulting in increased cost and negative environmental impact. Bolt's unique approach to designing silicon architectures removes limitations with existing designs and enables creators to be more productive.

SOURCE Bolt Graphics