BOLT® Lock Product Line Available for 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning EV

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The patented BOLT® Lock "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" product line is now available for owners of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup.

BOLT Lock products are unique in that they are permanently programmed to operate using the vehicle's ignition key, ensuring you always have the right key-the ignition key-to unlock everything. The BOLT Lock line includes a 5/8" receiver lock, coupler pin lock, padlock, cable lock, trailer coupler lock as well as a locking recovery hook.

BOLT "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" Locks Are Now Available For 2023 Ford F-150 Lighting EV Owners

"While this is not our first EV-compatible application, it does mark the first electric pickup model we support," said Jason Buckles, BOLT Lock sales account manager. "Our aftermarket products offer the convenience, security and peace of mind active truck owners require to lock up their valuable gear."

Here's how BOLT technology works: When drivers insert their ignition key into the lock cylinder, spring-loaded plate tumblers move up and down until they are matched exactly to that key. The first time the key is rotated, the cylinder is uniquely coded to that key alone. When the key is removed, the cylinder moves into the locked position. The process is shown in a short video: https:www.boltlock.com/how-it-works.

BOLT Lock's 5/8" Receiver Lock fits 2.5" and 3" square receivers and is used to secure the receiver to the trailer hitch. The stainless steel Coupler Pin Lock fits couplers from ½" to 3/8" and adjusts in 1/8" increments to allow for a snug fit. It is used in conjunction with receiver lock to keep a trailer from being removed from the pickup. BOLT Padlocks can be used on toolboxes, trailer doors or fences, while the 6' long ¼" black vinyl coated coiled BOLT Cable Lock is useful for securing a generator to a trailer tongue or items such as kayaks or tents to a rooftop carrier. Another popular application for Cable Locks is keeping a bicycle secured to a bike rack. BOLT's robust Trailer Coupler Lock is made of hardened steel that's powder coated in red to serve as a visible theft deterrent. It works with 1 7/8", 2" and 2 5/16" couplers to offer protection for trailers when they are not attached to a tow vehicle. The BOLT Locking Recovery Hook is made of aircraft grade aluminum, is rated at 10,000 pounds, swivels 160 degrees and secures standard 7/8" bumper tabs, winches and recovery ropes for secure recovery ability.

About BOLT (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology) Locks

BOLT Locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. Find a BOLT Lock retailer by using the zip code finder at: www.boltlock.com/retail-finder. BOLT Locks are also available at 4-Wheel Parts stores, AdvanceAutoParts.com, O'Reilly's, NAPA and SummitRacing.com. For more information, visit: www.boltlock.com or call: 844-972-7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/BOLTLock, Instagram: @BOLTLock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.

Media Contact:

Shari Arfons

330-329-7862

[email protected]

SOURCE BOLT Lock