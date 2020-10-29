BOLT® Lock Product Line Now Available for New 2 And 4 Door Ford Bronco Models

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners of the recently introduced 2 and 4 door Ford Bronco can secure their gear and whatever they tow with the convenient security of BOLT® Lock's "One Key Lock Technology." BOLT Lock's product line includes receiver locks, coupler locks, padlocks, cable locks as well as off-vehicle coupler locks.

BOLT "One Key Technology Locks" Are Now Available for 2 and 4 Door Ford Bronco Models

BOLT Locks are permanently programed to the vehicle's ignition key the first time the key is inserted into the BOLT Lock cylinder. When the ignition key is inserted into the BOLT Lock cylinder, spring-loaded plate tumblers move up and down to uniquely code the cylinder to that specific key, eliminating the need for multiple keys to operate each lock.

"Ford Bronco owners tend to be adventuresome, outdoor types who carry a lot of gear and tow everything from jet skis and camper trailers to boats and snowmobiles," said Jason Buckles, BOLT Lock sales account manager. "Our innovative lock technology allows Bronco owners to lock their kayak to the roof rack, bicycles to the bike rack or secure their trailer all with just one key--the ignition key."

Buckles went on to state, "We are very exited to support the new 2 door and 4 door Ford Bronco with our existing full line of Ford Side Cut locks. While the Bronco Sport model does present a unique challenge with their new key design, we hope to have BOLT Locks available for the Sport model in the future."

The company's stainless-steel receiver lock is used to lock the ball mount receiver to the hitch of the Bronco. BOLT's 5/8" receiver locks fit Class 3, 4 and 5 hitches. BOLT receiver locks prevent the ball mount from being removed from the vehicle and also prevent the trailer itself from being stolen with the ball mount receiver.

BOLT's coupler pin locks fit couplers from ½"-inch to 3 3/8-inches in 1/8-inch increments, providing a snug fit. It secures the ball mount locking lever from any movement and serves dual purposes: locking the trailer ball when hitched to a vehicle, or making the coupler unusable when off the vehicle.

When leaving a trailer unattended, the trailer can be secured with BOLT Lock's Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock. Made of hardened steel and powder-coated red to serve as a visual deterrent, this robust device prevents a trailer from being secured to another vehicle.

Cable Locks featuring BOLT Lock's "One-Key Technology" can be used to secure anything that needs protected during storage or transport. It is six feet long and made of ¼-inch black vinyl coated coiled cable. BOLT Padlocks have a multitude of uses: they can be used to lock a toolbox, a gate or a dock box, a cargo door on a car hauler or a storage shed door.

All BOLT Locks are year/make and model specific and are available for most General Motors, Ford and Dodge/RAM/Jeep vehicles as well as select Nissan and Toyota models.

To learn how BOLT Locks work, visit https://www.boltlock.com/how-it-works to view a short informational video.

About BOLT (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology)

BOLT Locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. Find a BOLT retailer by using the zip code finder at https://www.boltlock.com/stores. BOLT Locks are also available at 4-Wheel Parts stores, AdvanceAutoParts.com, O'Reilly's, NAPA and SummitRacing.com. For more information, visit www.boltlock.com or call 844.972.7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/BOLTLock , Instagram: @BOLTLock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.

McCullough Public Relations

330-329-7862

[email protected]

SOURCE BOLT Locks

Related Links

http://www.boltlock.com

