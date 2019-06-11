Bolt Mobility Launches In Chicago

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a mobility company dedicated to revolutionizing transportation by providing simple, safe and sustainable solutions, announced today the launch of its carbon-free e-scooters in Chicago, Illinois. The launch in Chicago follows successful deployments of the safe and convenient e-scooters in both Paris, France and Richmond, Virginia. Currently available in nine cities in the United States and Europe, Bolt has plans to expand into more than 40 markets through 2019.

Founded in 2018, Bolt was created to fill the gaps in micro mobility and is the only company that has designed, manufactured, and operationalized the most durable, long-lasting, and reliable scooters. As an industry leader, Bolt has set the highest standards by investing in both customer safety and responsible community engagement. Bolt hires local full-time employees rather than part-time staff members, ensuring the scooters are fully recharged properly and equipment such as breaks and lights are always fully operational.

"Bolt scooters will provide Chicago's residents and travelers a safe, affordable, and comfortable way to travel – whether they are going to and from work, running errands, or simply exploring the city," said Dr. Sarah Haynes, Bolt's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chairwoman. "I am so humbled and proud to co-lead the Bolt team along with Kamyar Kaviani and to have Usain Bolt as our co-founder, investor, and brand ambassador. Over the last 6 months we've transformed a vision into a best-in-class scooter company. Today, we are thrilled to be taking the next step in reducing congestion and reliance on personal vehicles in Chicago."

Bolt's e-scooters intelligent design emphasizes safety, comfort and sustainability. Bolt requires all riders to locate, operate and become familiar with the braking system before beginning starting a ride – a first of its kind feature.

As part of Bolt's commitment to safety, the company employs a 24/7 customer support service to address feedback from riders and make sure e-scooters are used and parked in a way that is considerate to the communities it operates in.

About Bolt Mobility

Bolt Mobility's mission is to work with cities on a local level to solve traffic and parking congestion and reduce their carbon footprint with safe, sustainable, and equitable transport options. Bolt's leadership team has experience developing sustainable transportation solutions and emerging technologies. A commitment to design ensures rider safety, convenience, and affordability. Bolt's approach to working with cities is focused on partnership, inclusivity, and equity. Approved to soon launch in several cities across the U.S. and Europe, Bolt is currently operational in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Alexandria, Arlington, Richmond, Nashville, Atlanta, Portland, and Paris. For more information, please visit https://www.micromobility.com/.

CONTACT: Christopher Cunningham, 845-235-2557, ccunningham@hstrategies.com

SOURCE Bolt Mobility

Related Links

https://www.micromobility.com

