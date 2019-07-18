Bolt Mobility Launches In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a mobility company dedicated to revolutionizing transportation by providing safe, smart, and sustainable solutions, announced today the launch of its carbon-free e-scooters in Washington, D.C. The company, co-founded by Usain Bolt, has e-scooters currently available in 15 cities worldwide and plans to expand into more than 40 markets through 2019. As part of the commitment to serving as a community partner in each market, Bolt will employ locally within the D.C. area.

Founded in 2018, Bolt is filling the void in micromobility designing, manufacturing, and operationalizing the most durable, long-lasting, and reliable scooters. As an industry leader, Bolt has set the highest standards by investing in both customer safety and responsible community engagement. Bolt hires local full-time employees rather than part-time staff members, ensuring the scooters are fully recharged and equipment such as brakes and lights are always fully operational.

"As a team, we have deep ties to the Washington D.C. community as five of our executives are from the D.C. metropolitan area and I am a former member of the research faculty at Georgetown University," said Dr. Sarah Haynes, Bolt's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chairwoman. "Through our experiences in D.C., we are intimately familiar with the challenges the community faces when affordable and reliable transportation is not available. I, alongside co-CEO Kamyar Kavani and co-founder, investor, and brand ambassador, Usain Bolt, am proud to partner with the people of D.C. to improve accessibility and reduce congestion through our micromobility solutions."

As part of Bolt's commitment to safety, the company employs a 24/7 customer support service to address feedback from riders and make sure e-scooters are used and parked in a way that is considerate to the communities it operates in.

Eligible users in the Washington D.C. community will also have access to Bolt Forward, a program dedicated to providing mobility for all where veterans and underserved members of the community can apply for discounted rides. For more information on how to apply, visit www.micromobility.com/bolt-forward/ .

About Bolt Mobility

Bolt Mobility's mission is to work with cities on a local level to solve traffic and parking congestion and reduce their carbon footprint with safe, sustainable, and equitable transport options. A commitment to design ensures rider safety, convenience, and affordability. Bolt's approach to working with cities is focused on partnership, inclusivity, and equity. Bolt is currently operational in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Alexandria, Arlington, Richmond, Nashville, Atlanta, Portland, Chicago, Louisville, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Paris. For more information, please visit https://www.micromobility.com/ .

