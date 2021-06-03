Bolt-On China Web Performance: Chinafy Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure, Microsoft's public cloud platform division officially listed Chinafy as an ISV on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace today. Chinafy is a SaaS-based platform that optimizes offshore websites to achieve faster onshore web performance in China. This partnership will enable Azure customers to add-on Chinafy's cloud-based China web acceleration to their existing websites or web application stacks to optimize their web performance, localization, and SEO performance in China.

Azure customers can now find two Chinafy offers on the Azure Marketplace with dedicated support. The first offer is designed for mid-sized companies with websites built using WordPress, Adobe, Sitecore, Magento or more, and the second offer, for enterprises with custom web applications or multiple web properties. Customers from all industries use Chinafy with most common verticals are Education, Health & Medical, Pharmaceutical, Travel, Finance, and Insurance.

"China web performance is historically a multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative. With this partnership, we're excited to bring bolt-on China acceleration to some of the world's largest companies," says Kevin Lepsoe, CEO of Chinafy.

About Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure is the cloud computing division of Microsoft. Azure offers a range of software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) options for deploying applications and services on Microsoft-managed data center infrastructure.

About Chinafy

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chinafy (www.chinafy.com) is on a mission to put the world's second largest economy within reach for global companies everywhere with their Web Performance Solutions for Mainland China. Chinafy's platform accelerates, optimizes and protects any internet property for delivery in Mainland China without adding hardware or manually modifying a line of code. By combining intelligent China-specific resource optimizations, with a multi-layer infrastructure, internet properties are able to achieve significant improvements in performance, a decrease in bounce rates, and increase in conversions in Mainland China in a more cost-effective, results-driven way.

For more information on Chinafy and Microsoft Azure, please visit https://www.chinafy.com/partners/microsoft-azure

For more information about Chinafy Partners and how to become a partner, please visit https://www.chinafy.com/partners

