Bolt On Technology Launches MILES, a New Era of AI-Powered Innovation for the Automotive Aftermarket

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt On Technology, a leader in shop management and customer experience solutions for the automotive aftermarket, today announced the launch of MILES, the company's new artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to drive efficiency, connection, and intelligence across its product suite.

MILES serves as the umbrella brand for Bolt On's growing portfolio of AI-powered innovations aimed at transforming how repair shops operate and interact with customers. The first products launching under the MILES name include:

MILES VIRTUAL SERVICE ADVISOR

MILES AI Assistant





, an intelligent in-app agent embedded directly within Bolt On's CRM products that provides customers with instant answers to product questions in a conversational, user-friendly format. A live demo of the MILES AI Assistant is available here. MILES Virtual Service Advisor, a new customer-facing AI product that enables shops to provide 24/7 service interactions such as scheduling appointments, answering questions, and keeping communication flowing seamlessly between visits.

Together, these AI capabilities mark a major step in further advancing Bolt On Technology's legacy as a leader in intelligent shop technology, helping automotive repair businesses save time, improve communication, and elevate the customer experience.

"MILES represents more than just a product launch, it's a new chapter in our company's story," said Adam Miller, Head of Product. "By embedding AI directly into our platform, we're empowering shops to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized experiences for their customers. This is the future of shop success."

The introduction of MILES follows a period of significant investment in product development at Bolt On Technology, including the expansion of its Product Management organization and the formation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Unit focused on next-generation innovation.

"Bolt On has always been known for helping shops run better businesses," added Evangelos Antypas, Chief Executive Officer of Bolt On Technology. "Now, with MILES, we're pushing those boundaries even further by using AI to make that experience seamless, predictive, and truly customer-first."

The MILES AI Assistant launches next week within Bolt On's CRM products, with the MILES Virtual Service Advisor to follow shortly thereafter.

About BOLT-ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT-ON TECHNOLOGY is a leading provider of automotive software solutions that help independent repair shops run more efficiently, build stronger customer relationships, and grow their businesses. From digital vehicle inspections and workflow tools to customer engagement, payments, and reporting, BOLT-ON delivers innovative technology that transforms the way shops operate. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, BOLT-ON is trusted by thousands of auto repair shops across North America to improve productivity, increase average repair order (ARO), and deliver a modern customer experience.

