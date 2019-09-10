BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SOUTHAMPTON, Penn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions to auto repair shops, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious recognition comes just 11 years after CEO and Founder CEO Mike Risich envisioned an automobile repair SaaS company that could help shop owners boost customer trust, increase repair order revenue, and drive business success.

BOLT ON ranked 2,683 overall on the list, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 144 percent. Key to the company's growth are BOLT ON's mobile software tools, which allow technicians to document with photographs a vehicle's condition, track repair processes, build customer profiles, and communicate customer-facing visual summaries of vehicle needs, via text message, helping build customer trust.

"It's gratifying to make this prestigious list for the fourth straight year, as one of America's fastest-growing privately held companies," said Risich. "The more than 5,000 shop owners using BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY solutions nationwide are helping to revolutionize the car repair business, with an unprecedented level of transparency and efficiency that's pleasing their customers and significantly impacting their bottom lines."

The company's growth has been driven by a series of recent service enhancements and milestones. Text to Pay, for example allows consumers to pay for their car repairs via text at all repair shops using the company's PRO Pack suite of products. BOLT ON also launched a brand new, auto shop-friendly website and portal; and marked the transmission of the 31 millionth vehicle photo via the company's Mobile Manager Pro software.

"Our company is growing because shops using BOLT ON get to spend more time focusing on relationship-building with car owners, rather than documentation. They're seeing enormous returns in customer satisfaction and retention, along with dollars spent per job," said Director of Marketing Tim Cifelli. "Shops love educating customers, who can then make informed decisions about their vehicles, and our software makes this happen. And our BOLT ON University helps shop owners optimize their workflow and maximize business success."

To qualify for the 2019 Inc. 5000, companies must be privately owned, established in the first quarter of 2015 or earlier, have at least $100,000 in revenue in 2015, and have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2018.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

In addition to 2019 Inc. 5000 listing, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has won numerous awards and recognition for how its pioneering automotive software has disrupted the auto repair industry. These include the Wharton Small Business Development Center's Philadelphia 100 (five-time winner) and Insight Success' 30 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2018.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 List, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's mobile and digital tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Tim Cifelli Tony DeFazio BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY DeFazio Communications 610-400-1019 ex. 154 484-534-3306 tcifelli@boltontechnlology.com tony@defaziocommunications.com

