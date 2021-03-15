BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Reorganizes With Eye Toward Expansion

Andee Silverman, formerly Vice President of Special Projects, assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer, where her primary responsibility will be designing and ensuring high quality customer experiences. A six-year employee of BOLT ON, she has been vital to shaping the company's customer-centric approach, and in her new role will deliver exceptional customer service across multiple touch points from support and training to ongoing service and relationship management.

Tim Cifelli, who joined BOLT ON in 2018 as Director of Marketing, and leads the team raising awareness of the brand and its products, has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he will leverage a strategic and multi-layered approach to create seamless collaboration and efficiencies across the entire marketing and sales life cycle, among traditional repair shops, channel partners and expanded industry markets.

Mike Krupit has been named Chief Strategy Officer. Formerly an advisor to the BOLT ON leadership team, Krupit is expert at building and growing companies from start-up to profitable enterprises, particularly in the software arena. He founded, co-founded, or partnered in such companies as Trajectify, UpVentures Capital, IntroNet, Real Food Works and CDNOW. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will utilize his vast experience and insights to develop, communicate, and execute the company's strategic initiatives.

The company expects to announce in the coming weeks additional new team members and promotions that support these strategic initiatives.

"The appointments represent a strategic shift to help our company grow, strengthening our market leadership role while expanding into new sectors, and enhance value to our customers. By empowering our leadership team and relying on their experience, strategic thinking and decision-making, we can turbocharge our engine to rapidly forge ahead and meet our ambitious business goals," said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.

The reorganization is buoyed by the introduction last year of NextGear, which brings BOLT ON's award-winning and highly acclaimed Digital Vehicle Inspection software and related tools to ANY type of vehicle service and repair business via any mobile device, with or without compatible shop-management software, and the expansion of BOLT ON Pay, which offers several new payment processing features for repair shops and their customers. Risich says the company seeks to expand its leadership position in the automotive aftermarket as it grows revenue at least 15 percent in 2021. He foresees doubling in size within the next three years.

A changing automotive aftermarket, spurred in part by evolving driving habits, has given repair shops new urgency to better serve their customers, Risich said. As a result, they're looking to improve the customer experience, including more contact-less service and proactively engaging them with updates and recommended appointments with an eye on keeping their vehicles healthy. BOLT ON, he added, is adapting as well to better reach shop owners who have an increasingly wide range of options, and to shepherd them through the process as they seek to upgrade their technology.

"This falls into line with BOLT ON's core offerings, like digital vehicle inspections, online and mobile appointment setting and BOLT ON Pay, which allows vehicle owners to pay for service via text and, depending on the shop, finance their repair work," says Risich. "But the reorganization also helps us to better execute as we move into the sub-vertical markets, like fleet management, import cars and sport vehicles, transmission shops, and parts dealers. It's all about getting our value proposition in front of these shops and ensuring we're responsive and giving them a great experience."

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's integrated mobile, digital as well as standalone tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. Over the years, BOLT ON has worked with nearly 10,000 independent repair shops, who have used our platform to send more than 56 million repair photos to vehicle owners. For more information, visit the BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY website or call 610-890-3240.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Tim Cifelli Tony DeFazio BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY DeFazio Communications 610-400-1019 ex. 154 484-534-3306 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

