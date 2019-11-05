BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Rocks AAPEX 2019 with New Product Introductions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions to auto repair shops, is rocking the convention hall at AAPEX 2019 (Booth #31001), promoting a new collaboration with SiriusXM, demoing powerful new workflow management software, and giving attendees the chance to live like a rock star from Nov. 5-7, 2019 at the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The featured performance is BOLT ON's new relationship with SiriusXM, the world's largest audio entertainment company and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. Under the arrangement, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY-enabled repair shops that enroll in the SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops program can delight their eligible customers with a complimentary 3-month SiriusXM subscription.

SIRIUSXM® SERVICE LANE FOR SHOPS PROGRAM is a FREE program for shop owners designed to complement their customer service and loyalty programs. Eligible customers who bring in their factory- equipped vehicles for auto service or repair will receive a FREE 3-Month All Access Package with over 200 channels of commercial-free music, plus sports, news, talk and entertainment – in the car, on the app and online. Interested shop owners can visit https://boltontechnology.com/siriusxm for more information or to enroll in the new program.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY will kick-off the new collaboration by giving shop owners who are registered AAPEX attendees a chance to enter to win some cool prizes. Just visit the SiriusXM booth (#33008) and the BOLT ON Booth (#31001). No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Opening Act

Opening for BOLT ON will be John "JB" Burkhauser, who will present the importance and profit potential of keeping customers informed of their vehicle's service through text messages and digital inspection reports. His presentation, "Communicating with Today's Customers," will get the crowd hopping Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. on the Let's Tech Stage. BOLT ON's Director of Education, Burkhauser is an industry rock star with over 30 years' experience in all aspects of auto repair and instruction.

The Setlist

Throughout the expo, BOLT ON will demo its greatest hits, including:

Pro Pack, the award-winning bundle that includes Lube Sticker Pro, Message Manager, and Report Pro. Syncing with the existing shop management system, Pro Pack ensures owners and managers will have all the information they need in real-time, at their fingertips.

Mobile Manager Pro, which changes the way shops communicate with vehicle owners, creates digital vehicle inspections customers love, and lets owners and managers track employee time and other vital metrics from connected tablets.

Text to Pay, a recently announced feature that facilitates faster payments and improved convenience for customers picking up their cars. During the expo, BOLT ON is also announcing additional new payment processing partnerships with Gravity Payments, CardConnect, HotRod Processing, and BASYS Processing.

The Premiere

BOLT ON will also showcase an exciting new release. With Workflow Manager, shop owners and managers can command activities of the entire shop, accurately communicating and adjusting workload in real-time, keeping techs productive, customers informed, and revenue flowing. Within seconds, they can change the status of vehicles, move jobs to different techs, color-code each stage of workflow to gain maximum efficiency and more, including:

Send pre-built and customized text messages straight to customers

View inspection points and invoices of any repair order

Print lube stickers for any repair order

Rave Reviews

As shop owners realize that the direct correlation between the number of inspection photos they share the with drivers, the higher their average repair orders, the popularity of BOLT ON's photo sharing software is at an all-time high. Recently the company just surpassed 33 million images shared by repair shops with their customers.

"AAPEX is one of our signature events of the year, and this year we're performing stronger than ever as we debut new products and new partners that will turbocharge our shops' business, help increase revenue, and increase customer loyalty," said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.

Visit BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY at Booth #31001. For more information about AAPEX and a complete show schedule, go to www.aapexshow.com.

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's mobile and digital tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Tim Cifelli Tony DeFazio BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY DeFazio Communications 610-400-1019 ex. 154 484-534-3306 tcifelli@boltontechnology.com tony@defaziocommunications.com

SOURCE BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

Related Links

boltontechnology.com

