Bolt PR Announces 'Hospitality Hot 20' List of Brands Leading the Industry in 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt PR , a national, award-winning PR and digital marketing agency with team members in major markets across the country, recently unveiled its Hospitality Hot 20 list for 2023, showcasing the most noteworthy and innovative brands that caught the agency's attention as shaping the future of the hospitality industry.

The newly released list features the top brands and their celebrated accommodations, restaurants and bars across the hospitality landscape — highlighting their exceptional contributions and dedication to transforming the industry. Each organization selected has profoundly impacted the hospitality category, transformed their communities for the better, and provided the highest quality guest services.

Among the top names on the Hospitality Hot 20 list are some of Bolt PR's esteemed clients, reinforcing the agency's exceptional ability to recognize and support industry pioneers. The following Bolt PR clients have been recognized for their remarkable achievements:

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas -based Invited Clubs , formerly known as ClubCorp, has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives® and is currently the leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, as well as city and stadium clubs across North America . Some of their most notable clubs include The Constellation Club in Irving-Las Colinas, Tex.; City Club LA in Los Angeles, Calif. ; and the Metropolitan Club in Chicago, Ill. Invited Clubs' passionate leadership team is relentless in providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 club members.

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hotel management organization in the U.S., Caribbean, and Western Europe. With a portfolio revenue that exceeds $3 billion, Pyramid Global manages an impressive lineup of over 200 hotels, resorts and conference centers, including The Casso and The StateView Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh Airport Marriott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Most recently, Pyramid Global announced continued growth by adding six properties to its U.S. portfolio, with destinations in California, Rhode Island and Florida.

is a leading hotel management organization in the U.S., , and . With a portfolio revenue that exceeds , Pyramid Global manages an impressive lineup of over 200 hotels, resorts and conference centers, including and in , and in . Most recently, Pyramid Global announced continued growth by adding six properties to its U.S. portfolio, with destinations in , and . Republic DMG is the management organization behind a group of high-end nightclubs, restaurants and bars on the exciting King Street in Charleston, S.C. These enticing concepts are perfect for hosting unique events featuring bespoke services, luxurious details and creative cocktails that will take guests' taste on a tantalizing adventure. With an eye for both the dazzling and modern, Republic DMG is run by husband and wife co-founders who have woven their special touch of comfort and state-of-the-art design into every venue. Additionally, Republic DMG recently debuted its first-ever premier sporting club experience, Lamar's Sporting Club .

Republic DMG is the management organization behind a group of high-end nightclubs, restaurants and bars on the exciting King Street in Charleston, S.C. These enticing concepts are perfect for hosting unique events featuring bespoke services, luxurious details and creative cocktails that will take guests' taste on a tantalizing adventure. With an eye for both the dazzling and modern, Republic DMG is run by husband and wife co-founders who have woven their special touch of comfort and state-of-the-art design into every venue. Additionally, Republic DMG recently debuted its first-ever premier sporting club experience, Lamar's Sporting Club.

Rooted in Southern California, Scale by 3 extends its influence far beyond as patrons line up to experience exemplary guest-focused dining experiences. Currently operating nine restaurants, SX3 is growing rapidly with upcoming expansions in Nevada, Utah and Texas. The group's concepts include Broken Yolk Cafe, a brunch, breakfast and lunch favorite offering signature benedicts, mimosas and more; Marufuku Ramen serving authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen; and the much-anticipated Taco Reforma, an original SX3 concept getting ready to serve up authentic Mexico City-inspired street tacos in Las Vegas.

The complete list of the Hospitality Hot 20 can be found on the Bolt PR blog , which also features in-depth profiles and insights into each brand's accomplishments.

