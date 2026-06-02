Bolt PR Recognized as a Spring 2026 Clutch Global Leader

Agency named a top B2B company for crisis communications services

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt PR, A Millwright Agency, an award-winning national communications and marketing agency that serves ambitious B2B and B2C companies today announced its recognition as a Clutch 2026 Spring Clutch Global Award Winner for Crisis Communications services.

Clutch Global 2026 Logo

Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform, reserved for the top 15 companies in each of 52 categories worldwide. Honorees are selected through Clutch's proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies based on client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence.

"We are honored to be recognized by Clutch as a global leader in crisis communications," said Erin Vadala, Group President of Bolt PR. "This award reflects our team's strategic expertise, excellence in client service, and dedication to helping clients navigate complex communications challenges while protecting and elevating their brands."

"Marketing and advertising agencies operate in one of the most competitive and fast-moving industries out there," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. "The agencies recognized this spring have put client success at the center of everything they do, and that commitment is what sets them apart."

This latest recognition showcases Bolt PR's momentum across core practice areas. Known for delivering integrated public relations, influencer marketing, social media, and digital campaigns, Bolt PR has earned national recognition for its innovative approach, measurable client results, and long-standing partnerships with leading consumer and B2B brands.

View Bolt PR's listing among Global honorees in Crisis Communications on Clutch.

ABOUT BOLT PR

Bolt PR is an award-winning national communications and digital marketing agency, specializing in integrated campaigns that deliver measurable ROI for ambitious B2C and B2B brands. With a team spanning major markets, we partner across diverse sectors, from hospitality and F&B to technology, supply chain, and consumer products. Our approach combines bold storytelling and strategic creativity with a data-driven focus. We help brands break through crowded markets, spark meaningful conversations, and drive long-term momentum that builds lasting connections with media, consumers, and industry leaders. Visit boltpr.com.

SOURCE Bolt PR