Bolt Seal Suppliers, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses the Difference Between Bolt Seal Types

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt seals are a valuable security tool used in a variety of industries to secure cargo trucks and trains from theft and tampering. They are very strong, lockable, one-time use security devices that are trusted by many companies for their high-security, reliability, and detailed C-TPAT regulations. There are a few different kinds of bolt seals that are available, each one offering a unique feature that could be useful for your specific security needs. Bolt seal suppliers, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses the difference between 3 unique bolt seal types below.

Extra Hardened Bolt Seals: Nearly all bolt seals are applied without using any sort of tool, but many of them require a bolt cutter during removal. The exception to this is extra hardened bolt seals, which are reinforced around the bolt, preventing these special bolts from being removed by a bolt cutter. Instead, an electric grinder must be used in removal Flexible Bolt Seals: Most bolt seals are manufactured with a rigid bolt, but flexible bolt seals stray from this norm. Instead of being rigid steel, flexible bolt seals are more pliable and can be removed with either a bolt cutter or even a cable cutter, simplifying the removal process. Flexible seals are incredibly useful for trucks where the bolt holes don't quite line up properly, thus preventing them from using a rigid bolt seal. Flexible bolt seals will also not damage truck tires, a danger associated with rigid bolts. Instead, their pliability and convenience make them a popular pick for the high-volume trucking industry. Dual Numbered Bolt Seals: The last type of bolt seal is called a dual numbered bolt seal. It's a highly popular type of bolt seal with dual-numbering on the pin and cylinder. Dual numbered bolt seals are easy for the user to apply, giving them the ability to quickly match the cylinder and bolt number. The identical numbering segments on two parts of the seal also provide this seal with an extra high-security feature.

Bolt seals are an important high security tool for shipping cargo anywhere, whether it's by train or truck. Find out which one of these 3 bolt seals is perfectly fit for your company needs today.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

