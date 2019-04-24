PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The supply chain is at the core of business operations and as such it is important to ensure that products move safely and securely throughout the shipping process. It is with this thought in mind that American Casting and Manufacturing provides numerous security seal options to meet the various needs of clients. The two main categories of seal options are indicative seals and barrier seals. Bolt seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, explains the difference between indicative seals and barrier seals.

There are numerous factors to consider when determining which seal is right for the shipping needs of a company. First, consider if the shipping needs should be preventative or deterrent. Barrier seals are considered preventative seals. These types of security seals are designed to prevent unwanted intrusion and require special tools to remove, such as bolt cutters, pliers, or keys. Deterrent seals on the other hand do not physically prevent intrusion, but are tamper evident and will show when a product has been altered. These types of seals are easier to remove and do not require the use of special tools.

Next, account for the materials the seals are made of and consider their strength to help determine which seals will best meet the needs of the company. Barrier seals are made from various metals and metal alloys, making them heavyweight with higher break strengths. However, indicative seals are made from plastic, paper, or flat metal, making these seals lightweight with a lower break strength. The break strength of each seal will determine how much force is needed to remove them. Barrier seals, such as bars, cable seals and padlocks will require more force to remove them, while indicative seals such as plastic seals, labels, and security tapes require less force.

Lastly, consider what and how the products are being shipped. Barrier seals are often used on the shipping containers themselves. These containers include long-haul trucks, ocean liners, and railcars to protect high-value goods during shipment. Indicative seals are used for a wide variety of products such as shipping containers, the products within the containers, or classified documents or medical samples.

With the different applications of barrier and indicative seals in mind, it is important to remember their uses as shipping needs arise in the future. Barrier seals are best used for larger, heavyweight products, while indicative seals may be best used on smaller individual goods. Whether used together or separately, you can be certain that both types of seals will ensure the safety of products.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing bolt seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

