Bolt Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains the Proper Way to Seal a Container with a Bolt Seal

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every container shipped out a port is required to be properly secured and sealed with an identified container seal that meets the regulations of both the origin, and destination ports. Knowing this, the container seal becomes an essential tool for any business doing shipments across seas. But what if you're not sure how to properly secure your cargo for the long journey ahead? Bolt seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains the proper way to seal a shipping container with a bolt seal, to ensure your next shipment arrives safe and secure at its destination.

First and foremost, a container seal is put on after a cargo container has been fully packed and loaded, ready to set out for international shipment. Since the container seal is intended to prevent tampering and illegal shipments, it is applied at the origin port and stays on until it reaches its intended final destination. There, the seal is removed and identified according to shipping records by the recipient. Every container seal is equipped with a unique identification number, previously declared on the Bill of Lading, which allows the recipient to identify the right cargo container and check that the attached seal matches the one indicated in prior records.

The container seal plays an important role in securing the international shipment process, not only as a security tool, but as an organizational one as well. Knowing this, it's essential that container seals are applied and sealed correctly on the cargo container. A shipping container is fitted with two big doors, equipped with a lock rod on each door. After closing the left door and then the right, the container bolt seal can be applied to just the right door lock rod, or both the left and right lock rods. ACM bolt seals don't require any tools for application; simply pushing the bolt into the locking head secures the cargo container sufficiently.

The most essential feature of a container seal is that it remains sealed for the entire shipping process. If the shipping container is opened before it reaches its final destination, the recipient, or even the shipping company, will be able to identify tampering or a potential break-in. In other cases, a seal may be broken and replaced during the shipment process. This kind of situation arises different concerns alongside the indication or tampering or theft. If the seal number does not match the one indicated on the shipping documentation, such as the aforementioned bill of lading, then the shippers or the recipient must be quick to find an explanation for the situation of mismatched container seal ID numbers.

Ensuring that your business and all employees understand the regulations and functions of container seals is essential for running a smooth sailing shipping line. Use the above information to ensure you're properly sealing all of your future cargo shipments with appropriate container seals, but ideally with bolt seals.

