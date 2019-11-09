Bolt Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Lists and Explains 4 Bolt Seal Features

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt seals are a versatile and powerful security tool used in a variety of industries across the globe. They are popular for a reason; Bolt seals are equipped with a variety of great features that bring great benefit to any business's security set-up. Bolt seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, lists and explains 4 bolt seal features that benefit your business's security program.

Regulation Compliance: A major feature that differentiates bolt seals from other security seals is their compliance with local and international shipping regulations. All bolt seals from American Casting and Manufacturing are both C-TPAT Compliant and ISO 17712 certified, fulfilling the requirements to be considered a high-security seal. Bolt seals must go through heavy-duty strength and durability testing to meet these strict standards. This essentially means that your cargo will be heavily secured in transit, while conforming to legal regulations.

Easy Application, Tough Removal: An additional advantage of the bolt seal is its easy application and heavy-duty removal. The application of a bolt seal can easily take less than 30 seconds, making them easy to apply and secure to any container or door as needed. Despite the efficient application, however, bolt seals are tough seals to break. Their high-security classification means they're only removable with a bolt cutter, cutting down on the risk of any theft or tampering.

Customizability: Bolt seals are highly customizable in terms of numbering and color. Marked with unique numbering on each seal set, you can easily track the seals journey with accurate record-keeping. The variety of colors that bolt seals are available in can match your company's branding or can be used as a piece of a great color-coded security regime. It's all up to your company's security needs, which are part of one of the best benefits bolt seals can offer you: options.

Need-Specific Features: Bolt seals can have a variety of other security features that can be fit to a customer's needs. For example, there are flexible bolt seals, made for latches that might not line up perfectly but still need the secure protection a bolt seal offers. They're also useful if there's any misshapen holes or safety concerns with puncturing tires. Bolt seals can also be anti-spin bolt seals, which prevents the bolt from spinning inside the seal. This can be useful in high-risk areas with higher tampering concerns, as the bolt cannot be physically moved in its sealed position unless cut with a bolt cutter.

Bolt seals are a valuable security tool for any business seeking to comply with regulations and rest easy knowing their cargo is protected by certified high-security security seals. Find out if bolt seals are the right seal option for your business needs today.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com/index.php

