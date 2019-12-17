Bolt Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discuss 3 Different Ways to Use Bolt Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt seals are a cornerstone of security in the shipping industry. They are a valuable security tool in shipping cargo across roads, oceans, and tracks. The best bolt seals are compliant with regulations put forth by both C-TPAT and ISO 17712, identifying them as both high-security and certified security seals. High-security construction, custom colors, unique numbering, and various model types are all the features of a bolt seal that ensure it will fulfill your business's specific security needs. But how are all of these features leveraged and specifically applied to the shipping process? Bolt seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses 3 different ways to use bolt seals.

Containers: Bolt seals are commonly used to seal large shipping containers. Containers are often made to be sealed by bolt seals, as they are one of the most reliable sealing mechanisms in the shipping industry. Since bolt seals have to be removed with bolt cutters, they are a promising security tool for any container shipments, where tampering and theft can be high threats to the massive amount of products usually shipped in a container. Shipping container doors are usually lined up for bolt seal use, so your business can decide if it wants to invest in regular metal bolt seals, as opposed to heavy-duty bolt seals or anti-spin bolt seals to further enhance your security regime. Trailer Door Latches: Domestic shipments are often made in shipping trucks with trailer-style doors. Though domestic shipping regulations are slightly less strict than those that go internationally, many companies still prefer to seal their cargo shipments with high-security seals like bolt seals. Many trailer door latches are able to fit bolt seals without an issue, but others may not be so ideal, especially on older trucks or well-weathered doors. For these trucks that may have misshapen holes, there is still a bolt seal for them: instead of rigid metal bolt seals, flexible bolt seals can serve the same purpose. If the holes line up, then traditional bolt seals will work perfectly. Cross-border Shipments: One of the main reasons bolt seals are so popular in the shipping industry is because of their C-TPAT and ISO 17712 compliance. The high-security classification allows bolt seals to be cleared for international customs around the world. A strong and secure bolt seal allows international shipments to go from origin to destination with minimal risk, making them a reliable and oftentimes necessary security tool for any business sending cargo across borders.

Investing in high-quality bolt seals can only bring benefits to your business security plan. Consider your company's main methods of shipping to decide on the best bolt seal style for your needs.

