Bolt Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses Four Barrier Seal Benefits

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensuring your company supply chain runs smoothly and effectively is a top priority for any smart business looking to deliver their products on time and in perfect condition. A huge part of accomplishing this mission is putting the time, effort, and investment into the right securitization of the shipping process. One major factor in supply chain security is sealing your cargo shipping container with the proper seals. With an immense variety of seals to choose from, it can be confusing to know which one will provide the most effective security for your cargo. Bolt seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses 4 major benefits of barrier seals to ensure your cargo containers are truly secure and safe during their long travels.

Preventative security rather than deterrent: Barrier seals are a type of preventative seal, unlike indicative seals, which are deterrent seals. This classification is key for identifying your cargo's security needs. A barrier seal, like a bolt seal, will block unwanted intrusion thanks to their high security and heavy construction. A deterrent-type seal only shows evidence that a container was tampered with; it does not physically prevent an unauthorized person from opening a container due to the lower strength level. Fulfills ISO 17712 High Security Requirements: The ISO, or International Organization for Standardization, requires "High-Security" seals to pass certain strength and break test thresholds, also considering other factors, to earn this formal classification. Barrier seals are often put into the "High-Security" class by the ISO, indicating they fulfill ISO requirements and will provide sufficient security to your cargo container in transit. This formal classification also helps for adhering to other government regulations and standards for shipping cargo both overseas and domestically. Removable Only by Specialized Tools: Another benefit of barrier seals is in their security; barrier seals, in contrast to many indicative seals, need specialized tools to remove, rather than being removable by a simple pair of scissors or by hand. This factor adds to their classification as high security seals, so you can be confident that your cargo container is safe and secure throughout the length of its journey. Made for Strength and Security: Barrier seals are made of a variety of different metals and alloys in order to ensure they meet the heavy weight classification requirements and withstand standard break test thresholds. Having this kind of high-strength seal protecting your container from unauthorized entry can benefit the overall shipping security of your supply chain, as they are specially designed to be highly effective in terms of strength and security.

Barrier seals are a highly effective preventative seal to protect your precious cargo and properly seal your shipping containers from any attempted theft or unauthorized access. Take advantage of the benefits above and give your business peace of mind by investing in an order of bolt seals to secure your supply chain today.

American Casting and Manufacturing bolt seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries.

