Bolt Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses the Top Uses for Plastic Security Seals

From an operational standpoint, nearly every business has some form of security needs - especially those that handle shipping, travel, and high-security information. One of the most powerful and versatile security tools to help ensure success in safety operations is the plastic security seal. Plastic security seals come in a variety of shapes and sizes; More often than not, there's a plastic security seal that is fit for your business's security plan, no matter what is being protected. The top 5 uses for plastic security seals:

Shipping Containers: Plastic security seals of many different types have been commonly used on shipping containers to secure doors and latches and indicate tampering in transport. The most common ones used in the shipping and storage of containers are plastic truck seals. These reliable and high-strength seals provide an additional layer of security to containers, many of which are already sealed with high-security bolt seals. In this instance, the plastic seal provides additional peace of mind for shippers that all precautions have been taken. Valves and Drums: Pull-tight plastic seals, a common plastic seal type, are often used in securing valves and drums, usually in the utilities industry. Almost all plastic seals come in a variety of different colors and with unique numbering, so these features can add an additional benefit to the security regime of a company. Color-coordinated monitoring schedules or utility type markers can be useful additions to the utilization of tamper-evident plastic security seals. Airline Industry: A huge industry for plastic security seals is the aviation industry. Much of the airline industry relies on plastic security seals for ensuring security on planes. This can mean securing food carts with plastic pull-tight seals, in-flight storage container doors with plastic padlock seals, or closing important electrical panels. All of these aspects require security seals to discourage and prevent tampering or access by unauthorized individuals, who could jeopardize the safety of the plane and its cargo or passengers. Railcar and Trailer Doors: Another common use for plastic security seals in the transportation industry is on trailer or railcar doors. Many domestic shipments are made through railcar or truck trailer, and the security regulations are not as strict as international shipments, so a more expensive high-security seal is not required. However, it's unwise to completely lack security, so many companies utilize plastic security seals of varying types to close and secure trailer and railcar doors. Storage Units: Storage unit of all kinds can hold everything from important documents to hazardous goods, thus they require a layer of security to prevent access to them. In order to protect whatever is held inside of a storage unit, many are sealed with plastic security seals to ensure tampering doesn't go unnoticed and thieves are deterred from access. Plastic security seals are easy to apply and remove for those who need regular access to protected information or objects.

Plastic security seals are your business's perfect multi-use security tool. We listed just 5 of the most common uses, but there are over a dozen more ways to use plastic security seals and incorporate them into your company's security regime.

American Casting and Manufacturing is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

