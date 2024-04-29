Bolt Tv announces original series with quarterback Bo Nix "Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft" Post this

"As a kid I always wanted to know how the quarterbacks I looked up to prepared for the NFL draft," said Nix. "This is an opportunity to do just that — to share my process with the next generation and provide some insights that hopefully will help in their journey."

The series chronicles Bo Nix and his journey from Auburn where he won SEC Freshman of the Year, defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl, met his now-wife, Izzy, and experienced transformative seasons at the University of Oregon. Additionally, the series dives deep into Bo's Combine and Pro Day training with coaches from QB Country David Morris and Ben Neill along with exclusive access inside his draft day party with close family and friends. Interviews include Bo Nix, Dan Lanning, David Morris, Kenny Dillingham, Tez Johnson, and Patrick and Krista Nix.

Official trailer for Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft

"I'm so grateful to be partnering with Bolt TV to share this story and truly feel they've become part of my team. From day one, they've been committed to getting this right and telling an authentic story." says Bo Nix.

"My goal from the beginning was to create a series where fans could connect with their favorite athletes" says Director, Nate Simmons "Bo has a story that needs to be told."

About Bolt TV

Bolt TV is a world-leading producer of content in sports, commercial and documentary films. Founded in 2019 by Executive Producer & Director, Nate Simmons, it brings together an exceptional team of producers and creatives that has created work with athletes including, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, and James Harden.

