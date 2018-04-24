BoltBus Expands In The Northeast

In addition, BoltBus is introducing service in New Haven, Conn., connecting to Boston and New York. From 50 Union Avenue, customers will have access to 27 round trip schedules every week headed in each direction. In Washington, D.C., customers can also board BoltBus at 1610 Connecticut Ave. in DuPont Circle with 19 round trip schedules each week connecting customers to New York City. This new stop is available in addition to our already established Union Station location.

"Our expansion in the northeast will give customers increased access to some of the region's most popular destinations," said David Hall, general manager, BoltBus. "Making it easier for our customers to find routes that are both convenient and frequent is a vital part of what we do. We are excited to see how these new connections will positively impact the communities we serve."

In addition to convenient and frequent travel schedules, BoltBus' premium on-board experience includes free standard Wi-Fi, power outlets, leather seats and extra legroom. BoltBus' infotainment system allows customers to enjoy movies and television shows, play games, surf the Web, and read the latest news – all from their own Wi-Fi enabled devices including laptops, tablets or smartphones. Customers can see some of the latest movies, most before they're available via DVD or other streaming on-demand services. Learn more about this new service at www.boltbusentertainment.com.

