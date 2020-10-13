Bolthouse Farms Debuts New Line of Carrot "Swaps"

"At Bolthouse Farms, we are driven by our passion to create a new way for people to eat and live healthier lifestyles. Our vision of Plants Powering People starts with a focus on healthier and more accessible plant-based eating," said Bolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn. "The new Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots carrot 'swaps' demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation and creating a plant-powered platform for healthier, more functional products that meet the fast-changing needs of today's consumer."

Unearthed from its century-deep roots in carrot farming and plant-based foods, Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots – whose name evokes the wonder and delight that carrots can bring to the plate in delicious, unexpected ways – lets carrots shine in the form of fettuccine, rice or even "hot dogs." The company has invested significantly to develop and launch this broad mix of fresh carrot-based innovations, leveraging the inherent goodness of carrots to meet consumer needs.

"We know that today's consumer is seeking more plant-based foods and vegetables in their diet, as well as options that are approachable, affordable and easy to prepare," said Bolthouse Farms Vice President of Marketing AJ Bernstein. "These new Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots carrot 'swaps' answer this call and step in as a healthier option for popular staples. This is just the beginning of bringing more plant-powered innovations to consumers."

A Coney Island favorite is reimagined with Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots Carrot Dogs, for those consumers looking to include more plant-based foods in their diet. Carrot Dogs are a great alternative to both traditional meat-based and newer plant-based hot dogs, made with simple ingredients and whole carrots – not chopped or formed. Carrot Dogs have all the flavor and seasoning of a regular hot dog, infused with herbs and spices in three on-trend flavors like: Classic American-Style, Chorizo-Style and Sweet Italian-Style. Carrot Dogs are naturally delicious, perfect for grilling and will be available in the produce aisle in the meat alternatives section where consumers buy groceries in an 8-count pack.

The Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots lineup also includes two delicious carb swaps for consumers looking to cut back on carbs and add more vegetables to their meals.

Carrot Fettuccine kits– To create a tasty, lower carb, veggie-rich alternative to a bowl of pasta, Bolthouse Farms has paired fresh carrot fettuccine ribbons with flavorful sauces like Marinara, Spicy Thai Basil and Red Coconut Curry. Carrot Fettuccine kits are perfect as a main course as prepared or with the addition of tofu or fish.

The perfect swap for a rice dish, the Riced Carrot kits include flavorful sauces like Sesame Stir Fry, Green Chile and Yellow Coconut Curry that perfectly complement the natural taste of carrots. Any variety will make a perfect side dish or an excellent base to build a meal with the addition of a protein.

The Carrot Fettuccine kits and Riced Carrot kits will be available in the produce aisle and all include quick and easy preparation instructions for the stovetop or microwave.

Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots will debut at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit October 13-15 and will start hitting retail shelves in Spring 2021. For those registered for PMA Fresh Summit, please click here to visit the Bolthouse Farms Virtual Booth and check out the cooking demo videos of these new carrot innovations.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision – Plants Powering People – the Company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Bolthouse Farms