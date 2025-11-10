Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ Assembles New Sales and Marketing Leadership to Drive Customer-Centric Growth and Innovation

"This leadership team is built for execution and is dedicated with serving our customers," said Timothy Escamilla, CEO of Bolthouse Fresh Foods™. "They bring a powerful combination of deep produce experience and a forward-thinking, innovative mindset. We are aligning our structure to better serve our partners and signaling to the market that Bolthouse is ready to lead the next chapter of the fresh carrot category."

The newly integrated team will be guided by Melissa Oliver, appointed Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With her visionary leadership, Melissa will spearhead the company's unified strategy, focusing on expanding customer partnerships and ensuring the highest commitment to quality and service.

Joining her are three seasoned and respected leaders from the produce industry:

Jill Stanchfield has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. Building on a successful 15-year career at Bolthouse Fresh Foods™, Jill's collaborative leadership has been instrumental in strengthening retail partnerships and driving consistent category performance. Her career progression through multiple roles gives her a deep, holistic understanding of customer needs.





Kim St George is appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over 25 years of industry experience at renowned companies like Dole Fresh Vegetables, Mann Packing and Taylor Farms, she brings unmatched expertise in brand development, strategic marketing, and sales leadership that will be critical to Bolthouse's market expansion.





Melina Leija returns to Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ as Vice President of Business Development and Sales. In this role, she will lead foodservice sales initiatives and cultivate new strategic partnerships. With a combined 18 years at Bolthouse and a proven record of driving results, her return underscores a continued investment in long-standing customer relationships.

"We are entering a pivotal era where our customers are looking for more than a supplier—they want a true partner," said Melissa Oliver. "This team is laser-focused to deliver unparalleled service, driving meaningful innovation, and building collaborative, strategic partnerships that create sustained value."

About Bolthouse Fresh Foods™

Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is one of the nation's leading producers and marketers of fresh carrots and value-added produce solutions. Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, the company's vertically integrated operations span farming, processing, and distribution—ensuring quality and freshness from seed to shelf. Rooted in California agriculture since 1915, Bolthouse Fresh Foods continues to shape the future of fresh through innovation, insights, and strong customer partnerships. In 2025, Bolthouse Fresh Foods was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the Food category, recognizing its leadership in packaging innovation, brand reinvention, and advancing the carrot category. To learn more visit www.bolthousefresh.com

SOURCE Bolthouse Fresh Foods