Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ Wins 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging Award at The Global Produce & Floral Show

Recognized for Their Commitment to Innovation in Home Compostable Packaging, Made Possible Through Columbia Packaging Group's Sustainable Solutions.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolthouse Fresh Foods™, in partnership with Columbia Packaging Group, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging award at The Global Produce & Floral Show. This recognition highlights Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ innovation and dedication to sustainability, particularly their use of home compostable packaging for their organic baby-cut carrots.

Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ wins 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging award using Biolo® PHA packaging film! Post this Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ packaging made with Biolo® home compostable PHA packaging

The award, which celebrates excellence in sustainable packaging, reflects the growing demand for eco-conscious products and Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ leadership in this field. Their award-winning packaging, produced by Columbia Packaging Group, not only ensures freshness but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste.

"We're proud to support Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ in their journey to lead the produce industry in sustainability," said Michael Delano, Product and Marketing Manager at Columbia Packaging Group. "This award-winning collaboration with Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ demonstrates that we can deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging."

The Biolo® home compostable packaging used by Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is derived from renewable sources and certified by TUV Austria to break down in home compost environments, significantly reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.

For additional information, images, and further inquiries, please contact:

Michael Delano

Product and Marketing Manager

Biolo® | Columbia Packaging Group

[email protected]

About Columbia Packaging Group

Columbia Packaging Group is a leading domestic manufacturer of flexible packaging and delivers cutting-edge sustainable packaging solutions through its Biolo® product line. Columbia Packaging Group's Biolo products are certified home compostable and offer a greener future for businesses seeking environmentally responsible options. For more information, visit www.columbiapkg.com and www.biolo.com.

About Bolthouse Fresh

Headquartered in California's Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has been a trusted grower of fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America's largest producers and distributors of fresh carrots for both snacking and cooking, supported by a team of 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ operates a vast network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America , ensuring consistent delivery of fresh, high-quality products. Utilizing innovative transportation methods, including rail transport to a distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois , the company is committed to maintaining freshness and quality for its customers. Bolthouse Fresh™ products can be found at major retailers across the U.S., and the company supplies foodservice operators and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit www.bolthousefresh.com.

