Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ Wins 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging Award at The Global Produce & Floral Show

News provided byColumbia Packaging Group
Nov 11, 2024, 15:18 ET
Recognized for Their Commitment to Innovation in Home Compostable Packaging, Made Possible Through Columbia Packaging Group's Sustainable Solutions.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolthouse Fresh Foods™, in partnership with Columbia Packaging Group, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Best Sustainable Packaging award at The Global Produce & Floral Show. This recognition highlights Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ innovation and dedication to sustainability, particularly their use of home compostable packaging for their organic baby-cut carrots.
The award, which celebrates excellence in sustainable packaging, reflects the growing demand for eco-conscious products and Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ leadership in this field. Their award-winning packaging, produced by Columbia Packaging Group, not only ensures freshness but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste.
"We're proud to support Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ in their journey to lead the produce industry in sustainability," said Michael Delano, Product and Marketing Manager at Columbia Packaging Group. "This award-winning collaboration with Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ demonstrates that we can deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging."
The Biolo® home compostable packaging used by Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is derived from renewable sources and certified by TUV Austria to break down in home compost environments, significantly reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.
For additional information, images, and further inquiries, please contact:
Michael Delano
Product and Marketing Manager
Biolo® | Columbia Packaging Group
[email protected]
About Columbia Packaging Group
- Columbia Packaging Group is a leading domestic manufacturer of flexible packaging and delivers cutting-edge sustainable packaging solutions through its Biolo® product line. Columbia Packaging Group's Biolo products are certified home compostable and offer a greener future for businesses seeking environmentally responsible options. For more information, visit www.columbiapkg.com and www.biolo.com.
About Bolthouse Fresh
- Headquartered in California's Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has been a trusted grower of fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America's largest producers and distributors of fresh carrots for both snacking and cooking, supported by a team of 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ operates a vast network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America, ensuring consistent delivery of fresh, high-quality products. Utilizing innovative transportation methods, including rail transport to a distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois, the company is committed to maintaining freshness and quality for its customers. Bolthouse Fresh™ products can be found at major retailers across the U.S., and the company supplies foodservice operators and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit www.bolthousefresh.com.
SOURCE Columbia Packaging Group
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article