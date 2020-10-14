Bolton Valley To Expand Influence And Enhance Customer Engagement With Ascent360

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading data driven marketing solution provider, announced Bolton Valley as its newest customer. The resort chose Ascent360 for its proven ability to drive new business and increase revenue for the resort industry.

Bolton Valley is a unique all-seasons resort located just 30 minutes from downtown Burlington and Lake Champlain, high in the Green Mountains of Vermont within 5,000 acres of forest. It is home to an alpine village with a large and welcoming community of outdoor enthusiasts, families and working professionals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, communicating with guests about where to go and how to ski with minimal in-person contact has been a challenge, says Director of Sales and Marketing Scott Pellegrini, and the resort needed to better engage and understand customer needs. They also needed a solution that would integrate with their customer database in Axess, a ski resort ticketing system.

Bolton Valley chose Ascent360 for its reputation executing marketing automation campaigns that enhance insights and improve communication with new and existing resort customers.

"We are excited to use Ascent360 to leverage our existing data and more easily unlock insights for our loyal customer base," says Pellegrini. "This will enable us to find more customers like them, while empowering existing customers to serve as brand ambassadors."

This customer engagement will expand the resort's circle of influence while face-to-face interactions are limited, Pellegrini adds, enabling customers to "'share the stoke' by telling others where they like to ski and what they love about Bolton Valley."

"It's 10 times harder to engage a new customer than it is an existing one, especially in this challenging retail environment," adds Scott Buelter, CEO of Ascent360. "By harnessing the power of their own data and automating marketing communications to do the work for them, Ascent360 helps resorts such as Bolton Valley better market and grow influence from their existing customer base."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today manages over 150 databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce and resort segments. With the mission of simplifying and humanizing data, the Ascent360 Software-as-a-Service platform helps marketers understand their customers and personalize their approach to meet individual needs. Ascent360 offers ongoing data analysis and strategic marketing guidance to guarantee an immediate, long-term return on investment.

For more information, visit http://www.ascent360.com/ or contact Heather Knutson: 720.728.3362 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ascent360

Related Links

https://www.ascent360.com

