bolttech Appoints Rob Bauer as Group Chief Managing General Agent Officer

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Bauer has joined bolttech's executive leadership team as Group Chief Managing General Agent (MGA) Officer, the insurtech announced. Based in the U.S., Rob will lead bolttech's MGA strategy and capability globally, including its commercial structure, partnerships, and distribution.

bolttech

Bauer was most recently Managing Director and Head of the Sharing Economy and Mobility group at Marsh, and previously served as Global Head of Innovation and the Sharing Economy at AIG. He will continue as a partner at Trust Ventures and advises several startups.

"Rob is a proven leader who brings unique expertise in pioneering innovative business models and partnership strategy and is deeply connected to game-changing insurtech communities around the world," said Rob Schimek, bolttech's Group Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Rob to our team helps strengthen our position as a world-leading insurtech."

With more than a decade's experience in the insurance industry and close to two decades' experience in global strategy and commercial roles, Rob has a track record of building cutting-edge insurance products and delivering growth in rapidly changing environments.

"This team is developing products and partnerships to connect people around the world with more ways to protect the things they value," said Bauer. "I'm excited to help build on their momentum by continuing to develop new insurance offerings and delivery methods."

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in 26 markets across North America, Asia and Europe.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

