GREENWICH, Conn., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BOM BOM Brands, the award-winning premium adult beverage company, proves to be far from a two-hit wonder with the introduction of Fully Baked, a creamy and delicious blend of chocolate chip cookie and brownie flavors with premium Caribbean rum and Hemp Milk. The new product joins BOM BOM's acclaimed flavors, Coco Mochanut and Nilli Vanilli.

BOM BOM Brands Launches Very First Alcohol Product Made With Hemp Milk

It's not blowing smoke to state that Hemp Milk has increasingly become a healthy alternative for vegans and non-vegans alike, as it's produced from the seeds of the hemp plant. However, hemp milk does not contain the chemical THC, found in marijuana. The very first alcohol product made with Hemp Milk, Fully Baked boasts a 14.2% ABV, a figure just a bit higher than that of RumChata and Bailey's Almande. Fully Baked will be sold in 750 ml sizes, with an MSRP of $19.99-$21.99 with a 50 ml trial size following in July.

"We are thrilled that talking about Fully Baked is no longer on a 'weed-to-know basis,'" BOM BOM Brands founders Kevin Mowers and Eva Maria Janerus said jokingly in a joint statement. The new flavor's inspiration comes from the couple's favorite ice cream flavor, Half Baked. "We decided to take Half Baked all the way with Fully Baked," they shared. "We want our company to always evolve and we never settle for just good or even just great, which is why Fully Baked uses Hemp Milk. Not only is it lower-calorie and vegan, like our Nilli Vanilli, but it's nut-free as well and has no artificial flavors or preservatives."

BOM BOM Brands was founded by husband/wife team Kevin Mowers and Eva Maria Janerus. While dating, Mowers wooed Janerus by deconstructing her favorite sweet treat, essentially "melting down" a Mounds bar and incorporating the flavors into a custom cocktail. She enjoyed it so much that she began asking him to make it for her and friends on a regular basis, eventually calling it "BOM BOM" which is slang for "My Sweetie" in Spain.

Coco Mochanut evolved into an award-winning, all-natural, gluten-free silky-smooth blend of chocolate, coffee, coconut and Caribbean rum, which is also kosher. Janerus, who'd long been dairy-free and enjoyed almondmilk in her coffee drinks and smoothies, then teamed with Mowers to develop a dairy-free, gluten-free cream liqueur. After months in their test kitchen, they created the perfect blend of flavors (almondmilk, creamy vanilla cookie and Caribbean rum) now known as Nilli Vanilli.

About BOM BOM Brands : BOM BOM Brands was founded in 2016 by Kevin Mowers, a food scientist with experience working with companies such as Heineken, Diageo, ConAgra and Heinz, and Eva Maria Janerus who worked in finance. What started out as a sweet treat for the love of Kevin's life turned into a business venture for the entrepreneurial couple. Together they formed BOM BOM Brands to bottle their passion and share it with the world. Coco Mochanut launched in 2016, Nilli Vanilli in 2017 and Fully Baked in June 2018. The brand is currently sold in nine states at more than 1,000 liquor stores, restaurants, resorts and bars and will be available in 15 states by years' end. Visit: www.bombombrands.com

