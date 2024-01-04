BOM PIC Global TV's Inaugural Screenplay Contest: Pioneering Talent and Technology in Sub-Saharan Africa

Innovative Streaming Platform Marks a Milestone in Emerging Market Representation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOM PIC Global TV, a pioneering global streaming platform and a key subsidiary of BreakOut Music & Films, proudly announces the winners of its inaugural 2023 Sub-Sahara Screenplay Contest. This landmark event marks a significant foray into emerging markets, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, encompassing Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa.

Garnering an overwhelming response, the contest highlights BOM PIC Global TV's commitment to discovering and nurturing new talent in storytelling. The selection of three winners from a pool of aspirants demonstrates the depth of untapped potential and creative acumen within these regions.

Winners: "We are Family" by George Okhenga Otieno (Kenya), "The Visitor" by Davidfnycountry Austine Ogbadu (Nigeria), & "Dream" by Victor Edohand and Marcos Fizzotti (Nigeria). Finalists: "The Night Runner by Jacktoner Alufwani (Kenya) "From Orchard to Market" by Papa Wesley (Kenya)

Joint CEO Peter John reflects on the venture, "Since our inception in April 2023, BOM PIC Global has been deeply invested in the Sub-Saharan creative landscape. This contest is a testament to our mission of empowering local voices and bringing their unique stories to a global audience."

The contest winners receive a cash prize and a premium subscription to Final Draft, the world-leading screenplay writing software. This strategic collaboration with Final Draft and Breakout Music LLC equips the winners with industry-standard tools, fostering their growth as screenwriters and content creators.

Miriam Bavly, Joint CEO, elaborates, "At BOM PIC Global, our vision transcends entertainment. We are dedicated to empowering storytellers, giving them a global stage. This contest is a cornerstone in our pursuit to redefine content creation and distribution in emerging markets."

The success of the Screenplay Contest underscores BOM PIC Global TV's role as a catalyst in the global content creation landscape. It not only showcases the company's innovative approach in integrating technology and talent but also solidifies its position as a leader in promoting positive representation and diverse narratives from emerging nations.

As BOM PIC Global TV continues to expand its footprint, it remains committed to its mission of being a vanguard in positive image content creation, heralding a new era in global storytelling.

For further information, visit [www.breakoutmusic.com](http://www.breakoutmusic.com) or download the BOM PIC app from app stores.

SOURCE BOM PIC Global

