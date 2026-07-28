BOMA International Releases 2026 Mixed-Use Standard After Completed ANSI Review Process

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International has released its latest floor measurement standard, BOMA Mixed-Use: Standard Methods of Measurement (BOMA Z65.6).

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This latest release of the Mixed-Use Standard is the third edition. The Mixed-Use Standard was developed in response to growing demand for a framework capable of measuring occupancy types beyond traditional office environments and applicable across a diverse range of building types. This 2026 update is a more comprehensive yet natural evolution of the previous BOMA 2021 Mixed-Use Standard.

BOMA 2026 for Mixed-Use Properties is published by the Buildings Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and is approved by ANSI (The American National Standards Institute). The standard is used by building owners, managers, tenants, appraisers, architects, space planners, and building measurement professionals to establish floor areas in Mixed-Use Buildings. BOMA Standards are considered the de facto building measurement standards in many real estate markets throughout the United States, Canada, and internationally.

BOMA International published its first mixed-use standard in 2012. This 2026 standard further builds upon BOMA's legacy of standards by clarifying existing concepts, introducing new concepts, and improving the applicability and readability of the document.

The primary objectives of this standard are:

To promote an unambiguous framework for determining the areas of Mixed-Use Properties with a strong focus on the proportionate allocation of Mixed-Use Common Areas to Mixed-Use Components.

To facilitate transparency and clear communication of building measurement concepts among all participants in the commercial real estate industry.

To allow a comparison of values on the basis of a clearly understood and generally agreed upon method of measurement.

Today, BOMA International is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) secretariat for a suite of area measurement standards across a range of property types. BOMA's measurement standards are regularly revised to ensure they address changing building design and use and comply with the ANSI standards development process, of which BOMA International is a member and an ANSI Certified Standards Developer.

Offered in both print and electronic formats, BOMA's new 2026 Mixed-Use Standard is available for purchase through BOMA's Bookstore. BOMA will host a webinar in Fall 2026 to explore new features of the 2026 Mixed-Use Standard and answer FAQs. In the meantime, members of BOMA's Floor Measurement Standards Committee are available to provide interpretation, best practice guidance, and consultation services at [email protected].

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit boma.org.

SOURCE Building Owners and Managers Association International