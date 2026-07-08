BOMA International Announces UnitedHealth Group's Kjersten Jaeb as New Chair & Chief Elected Officer

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMA International is proud to announce the appointment of UnitedHealth Group's Kjersten Jaeb, BOMA Fellow, RPA, LEED GA, as Chair & Chief Elected Officer of its Executive Committee, effective July 2026. An accomplished leader with 20 years of experience in the medical real estate sector, Jaeb succeeds Luci Smith and will lead the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors in advancing the organization's mission and strategic goals.

UnitedHealth Group’s Kjersten Jaeb, BOMA Fellow, RPA, LEED GA, as Chair & Chief Elected Officer of BOMA International

Jaeb currently serves as the Vice President of Asset and Portfolio Management at UnitedHealth Group, overseeing the national real estate strategy and asset management team. A long-time leader at BOMA, Jaeb has served her local BOMA Greater Minneapolis association and Midwest Northern Region in committees and mentorship capacities. Since joining the Executive Committee in 2021, she has served continuously in International leadership roles, helping shape the organization's direction and member engagement efforts. As Chair, Jaeb will work alongside executive leadership to guide BOMA International's strategic vision, deepen connections with members, and advance initiatives that drive progress across the commercial real estate sector.

Jaeb also becomes one of the few women to hold this leadership position in BOMA International's history, marking a significant milestone in the organization's ongoing commitment to diverse and inclusive leadership.

"It is an incredible honor to serve as Chair of BOMA International during such an exciting time for our industry," says Jaeb. "Throughout this past week, we were reminded that many of the things we now take for granted were once thought impossible. That spirit of possibility inspires me as we look toward the future of our industry. As only the fourth woman – and one of the youngest leaders – to serve as chair I hope my journey encourages others to see that leadership has many paths and many voices. This year, I look forward to building on the resilience, innovation and servant leadership that defines BOMA and ensuring every member knows they belong here."

Mary Lue Peck, President and COO of BOMA International, added, "Kjersten has long demonstrated a deep dedication to our industry and our association. We are delighted to welcome her as Chair and are confident that her vision and leadership will help guide BOMA International through an exciting period of opportunity and growth."

The 2026-2027 Executive Committee is led by Kjersten Jaeb as Chair and Chief Elected Officer, Glenn Good as Chair-Elect, Marc Gille as Vice Chair, and Don Fairgrieve-Park as Secretary/Treasurer. The newly elected and reelected members for the 2026-2028 Executive Committee of the Board of Governors include: Andy Hayford, Macky Guilherme, Dana Getz, Elizabeth Despins, Laurie Zydonik, Christopher M. Horsley, and Matt Faupel who will serve alongside current Executive Committee Members.

BOMA International also presented its prestigious Henry H. Chamberlain Leadership Award to Spencer Levy, Global Client Strategist & Senior Economic Advisor at CBRE, recognizing his significant contributions to the commercial real estate industry.

BOMA International extends its gratitude to Luci Smith for her outstanding service and dedication over the past year and welcomes Kjersten Jaeb as Chair. The association looks forward to building its strong foundation under Jaeb's leadership as it advances its mission on behalf of the commercial real estate industry.

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit boma.org.

SOURCE Building Owners and Managers Association International