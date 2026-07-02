BOMA International TOBYs Award Winning Properties Honored in Long Beach

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial real estate industry honored 19 properties with The Outstanding Building of the Year® (TOBY®) Award this week at the 2026 BOMA International Conference & Expo in Boston.

The TOBY Awards are the highest recognition in the commercial real estate industry, honoring excellence in commercial building management and operations across specific categories based on building size or type. To win an International TOBY Award, a property must first win both local and regional competitions. Judging includes criteria including community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs, and overall excellence. Additionally, building inspections are carried out by a team of industry experts.

The following properties were honored with the 2026 TOBY Awards:

In the Corporate Facility category, the winner is 350 Mission Street in San Francisco, California. The property is managed and owned by Kilroy Realty Corporation.

In the Earth category, the winner is 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The property is managed and owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

In the Historical Building category, the winner is The Chicago Board of Trade Building in Chicago, Illinois. The property is managed by R2 Companies and owned by Apollo Global Management, LLC.

In the Industrial Building category, the winner is Transport Depot in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The property is managed by QuadReal Property Group and owned by bcIMC Realty Corporation and Canadian Core Real Estate LP.

In the Life Science Building category, the winner is Gateway of Pacific South San Francisco, California. The property is managed and owned by BioMed Realty.

In the Medical Office Building category, the winner is Memorial Hermann Medical Plaza in Houston, Texas. The property is managed by JLL and owned by LaSalle Investment Management, Inc.

In the Mixed-Use category, the winner is RBC Gateway in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The property is managed by JLL and owned by Spear Street Capital.

In the Public Assembly category, the winner is Community Link - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. in Watertown, Massachusetts. The property is managed and owned by Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

In the Renovated Building category, the winner 1900 Avenue of the Stars in Los Angeles, California. The property is managed and owned by Anderson Real Estate.

In the Retail – Enclosed Mall Under 1 Million Square Feet category, the winner is Park Place Shopping Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. The property is managed by Primaris Management Inc. and owned by Primaris REIT.

In the Retail – Enclosed Mall Over 1 Million Square Feet, the winner is Scarborough Town Centre in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. The property is managed by Oxford Properties Group and owned by Alberta Investment Management Corporation and Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System, through its subsidiary, Oxford Properties Group.

In the Retail – Open Air/Strip Mall category, the winner is Taunton Gardens in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. The property is managed by Colliers and owned by Canada Post Pension Plan.

In the Suburban Office Park Low-Rise category, the winner is Lakefront at Keystone in Indianapolis, Indiana. The property is managed by RPO Property Management, LLC and owned by Rubenstein Partners.

In the Suburban Office Park Mid-Rise category, the winner is AERO Long Beach in Long Beach, California. The property is managed and owned by Kilroy Realty Corporation.

In the Under 100,000 Square Feet category, the winner is 17 Executive Park in Brookhaven, Georgia. The property is managed by Lincoln Property Company and owned by Emory University.

In the 100,000 to 249,999 Square Feet category, the winner is Eleventh Avenue Place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The property is managed by GWL Realty Advisors Inc. and owned by HOOPP Realty Inc.

In the 250,000 to 499,999 Square Feet category, the winner is Two Eldridge in Houston, Texas. The property is managed and owned by Granite Properties.

In the 500,000 to 1 Million Square Feet category, the winner is Bank of America Tower in Houston, Texas. The property is managed by Transwestern and owned by Beacon Capital Partners.

In the Over 1 Million Square Feet category, the winner is Century Plaza Towers in Los Angeles, California. The property is managed by One Hundred Towers, LLC and owned by CBRE, Inc.

Congratulations once again to all the fantastic buildings that competed on the international stage, be sure to plan to join us next year Nashville, Tennessee for the 2027 Annual Conference and Expo.

The 2026 BOMA International TOBY Awards were sponsored by The Home Depot.

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit boma.org.

SOURCE Building Owners and Managers Association International