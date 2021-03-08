BOMA-NY announces Christopher Cayten to chair Energy and Sustainability Committee

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Owners and Managers Association of New York (BOMA-NY) announced that Christopher Cayten, Senior Director at CodeGreen Solutions, will become the chair of the BOMA-NY Energy & Sustainability Committee. BOMA-NY, the local federation of BOMA International, represents thousands of real estate professionals in the New York City area. The Energy & Sustainability Committee encourages the efficient use of energy while engaging in sustainable business and social practices. The committee is also responsible for planning and executing the Annual Energy Action Day program. Mr. Cayten has been an active member of the E&S Committee for over 8 years and has spoken at many of BOMA's Energy Action Day events.

"Energy efficiency and sustainability are crucial to reducing risk and adding value within real estate portfolios. Leading real estate organizations are leveraging energy and sustainability performance to increase tenant retention and attract investors. I look forward to chairing this committee to help educate and collaborate with the BOMA membership to maximize the benefits of energy and sustainability across the real estate industry."

Christopher Cayten. Partner, Senior Director Strategic Growth, CodeGreen

"Chris has been an active member of our Energy and Sustainability Committee for almost ten years and is a leader in New York City's real estate sustainability industry. We are excited to have him leading this important committee as BOMA-NY members prepare to comply with the recently passed Climate Mobilization Act and Local Law 97 emissions limits."

Hani Salama, President, BOMA New York

About CodeGreen. CodeGreen is a leading sustainability and energy efficiency consulting firm based in New York City. We provide comprehensive energy management and sustainability consulting for real estate owners, investors and occupants covering over 650 million square feet of property nationwide. We help clients to run more energy efficient, sustainable, resilient, and healthy buildings to reduce risk and protect long-term investments. Our actionable programs draw from our expertise in real estate operations, building energy regulations, energy engineering, smart building technology, renewable energy, green building certifications and corporate sustainability reporting. CodeGreen is a GRESB Premier Partner and has received the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. EPA since 2017.

About BOMA New York. The Building Owners & Managers Association of Greater New York (BOMA New York), is the Greater New York area's federation of BOMA International, the world's largest trade association. BOMA New York represents all commercial real estate professionals in the five boroughs – the largest industry in the market area, generating approximately $1.5 billion in annual tax revenue. BOMA New York members are responsible for the ownership and management of approximately 400,000,000 square feet of office space, including some of the world's most prestigious properties. Members include building owners, professional property management firms, professional service providers (architects, engineers, systems consultants, etc.) and contract services providers in construction, elevator maintenance, cleaning services, and others.

Contact: Christopher Cayten, [email protected]

SOURCE CodeGreen Solutions

Related Links

http://www.codegreensolutions.com

