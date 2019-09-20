BOMANI Cold Buzz™ Announces Partnership with Integrity Wellness Brands

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founders Sam Madani, Kai Drewry, and Amin Anjedani are excited to announce that BOMANI Cold Buzz, the highly-anticipated alcohol-infused cold brew coffee company, has partnered with Integrity Wellness Brands.

IWB is comprised of a team of highly-respected veterans in from the Consumer Products and Alcohol industries. The individuals on this team have earned their reputations by holding a number of renowned positions from major Food Brokers to some of the largest Beverage Distributors and Supplier companies in the US. "Working with IWB feels like family," said Madani, "They're genuine, understanding, and they really support and share our vision – on top of that, this team is absolutely admired in the industry, deservedly so. "At Integrity Wellness, we pride ourselves in representing the highest quality brands. After meeting the 'BOMANI Brothers,' it was clear that in the first few minutes of our first meeting, the energy, the passion, and what the three of them stand for aligned with our core values of Integrity Wellness," said the IWB team.

The BOMANI Brothers first realized there was a significant opportunity in the partnership when they understood the value of the decades-long distribution experience that came with the IWB team. Drewry commented, "Distribution is really the key to the alcohol business. With the IWB team's track record, it's no surprise that they have both the knowledge and the relationships to help us create infrastructure and systems that will support rapid growth."

Since the two teams came to an agreement, they've dedicated countless hours to prepare for a powerful, one-of-a-kind launch. "We've got wildly innovative goals," said Anjedani, "and the team at IWB has already shown that they are the right people to work with us towards top-notch execution."

The BOMANI Cold Buzz and Integrity Wellness Brands teams will be attending the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) from September 22-26 in Las Vegas, NV, located at Booth 1503 in the Milano Ballroom at Caesar's Palace. To stay up-to-date on announcements from BOMANI Cold Buzz and IWB, visit each company's website and follow them on social media. On this note, Anjedani commented, "Trust me – go and follow us on Instagram. You're not going to want to miss this."

About BOMANI Cold Buzz™

BOMANI Cold Buzz was founded in New York City by three native Californians. The co-founders, known as the BOMANI Brothers, were introduced to one another through a network of mutual friends. Once they had the idea to create alcohol-infused cold brew coffee, they dedicated their lives and careers to see if they could really make it happen. After doing their due diligence and finding that existing products were all high-calorie, heavy, and frankly, not too tasty, they decided consumers deserved a better option. They created this option by formulating a delicious beverage that is lower calorie, zero carb, zero sugar, gluten-free, and has approximately as much naturally-occurring caffeine as just over a half a cup of coffee.

BOMANI is the pioneer in the all-new "Cold Buzz" alcohol category. www.bomanicoldbuzz.com

About INTEGRITY WELLNESS BRANDS, Inc.

Integrity Wellness Brands is an employee owned National organization focused on Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Health & Wellness brands both in CBD and non-CBD. IWB is led by an experienced, dynamic leadership group with extensive backgrounds in Consumer Products and the Beverage Industry. www.integritywellnessbrands.com

